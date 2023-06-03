For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man arrested over Bournemouth pier deaths released under investigation
At least 200 people dead following train crash in India
Heathrow Airport security guards expected to announce fresh strikes
Teen turned to terrorism after being radicalised online during Covid
Anthony Taylor ambushed by fans at airport after Mourinho outburst
Phillip Schofield says ‘I don’t see a future’ in wake of secret affair

What is the prize money for Epsom Derby? How much winning jockey will take home

Epsom Derby will take place on Saturday, 3 June

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
4 minutes ago

It is Derby Day at Epsom Downs.

The lucrative flat race will take place on Saturday (3 June) afternoon. Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori will be riding the racecourse for the final time - as he is set to retire at the end of the 2023 season.

ITV will be broadcasting the Epsom Derby live on terestrial TV as well as on its ITVX streaming service. The race is famous for being one of the most lucrative.

Most Popular

But how much is actually up for grabs? Here is all you need to know:

What is the prize money for Epsom Derby in 2023?

TalkSport reports that the prize pot for the Derby this year is a whopping £1.5m. However the winner of the race won't pocket the whole pot as the money will be spit between the top six finishers in the race.

How much will the winner take home?

The winner of the Epsom Derby will get a tidy £892,160 for come first in the 2023 edition of the race. However this is down around £17,000 from last year's prize, when Desert Crown won £910,000.

Second place will win around £330,000 and the sixth place finish will walk away with £21,000.

The winning jockey won't take home the full £892,160 prize money as the majority will go to the owner of the horse. The jockey will take home around 8.5% - which works out at around £75,000 - plus the usual £120 flat race riding fee.

Related topics:Horse RacingFrankie DettoriRacecourseITV