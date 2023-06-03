It is Derby Day at Epsom Downs.

The lucrative flat race will take place on Saturday (3 June) afternoon. Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori will be riding the racecourse for the final time - as he is set to retire at the end of the 2023 season.

ITV will be broadcasting the Epsom Derby live on terestrial TV as well as on its ITVX streaming service. The race is famous for being one of the most lucrative.

But how much is actually up for grabs? Here is all you need to know:

What is the prize money for Epsom Derby in 2023?

TalkSport reports that the prize pot for the Derby this year is a whopping £1.5m. However the winner of the race won't pocket the whole pot as the money will be spit between the top six finishers in the race.

How much will the winner take home?

The winner of the Epsom Derby will get a tidy £892,160 for come first in the 2023 edition of the race. However this is down around £17,000 from last year's prize, when Desert Crown won £910,000.

Second place will win around £330,000 and the sixth place finish will walk away with £21,000.

