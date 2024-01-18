It will be the first time the darts prodigy can be seen on free TV

Teenage darts sensation Luke "The Nuke" will debut on free terrestrial TV this month, as he competes in two darts events on ITV in the upcoming weeks.

The 16-year-old took Alexandra Palace by storm over Christmas, bulldozing his way to the final on debut before losing to Luke Humphries. His life changed forever during that run as he became front-page news, enjoyed celebrity status and has been given a seat at the top table of the sport.

Though his headline-grabbing sporting journey was one of the most remarkable in history, it was only available to view through Sky Sports.

Now, Littler is ready to get “back to business” as he begins life after his sensational World Championship campaign, with an ITV-broadcast appearance in the Bahrain Masters, starting on Thursday (18 January), where he takes on Man Lok Leung in the first round.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

Luke Littler celebrates during the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship Final (Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

How can I watch the Bahrain Masters?

16-year old Littler has been announced as one of the competitors in the Bahrain World Series of Darts, which will be shown live on ITVX on 18 and 19 January.

The event will be the first opportunity for the wider viewing public to see Littler live in action on free to air television, with previous tournaments being broadcast on pay TV.

The first round of the tournament will kick off on Thursday on ITVX at 4pm UK time. The second day of the event, including the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals, will kick-off at the same time - though it will also be broadcast on ITV4 from 4.30pm.

Who will Luke Littler play in Bahrain?

Littler takes on Man Lok Leung in the first round of the Bahrain Masters. Should he make it that far, he could play Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals.

The teenager has said he is refreshed after a holiday and is raring to go. “It’s back to business for me now,” he said. “I’ve chilled out and not really thrown many darts since the World Championship final, but I’m sure that once I’m in the practice room I’ll be alright.

“I like playing all the time but after the World Championship I wanted to get away, which me and the family did. Hopefully I can have a good event here to get back playing.

“I’m in this event in Bahrain, in the Dutch Darts Masters next week and then the Premier League. I don’t really have any goals, I’m just going to have to see what the darts do.”

Elsewhere in the tournament, Michael Smith begins the defence of his title against Paolo Nebrida while world champion and world number one Humphries begins his reign against Abdulla Saeed.

Michael van Gerwen plays Hasan Haji, Gerwyn Price takes on Reynaldo Rivera, Aspinall is paired with Lourence Ilagan, Rob Cross has drawn Tomoya Goto and Peter Wright kicks off against Haruki Muramatsu.

When are the Dutch Masters?

ITV viewers will have another opportunity to see him compete when he features in the Dutch Masters event on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 January, which will be shown on ITV4.