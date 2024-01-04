Premier League Darts returns for another year with Luke Littler and Luke Humphries back in action, here's everything you need to know

Premier League Darts 2024: Schedule, prize money, line-up including Luke Littler and how to watch on TV

As the curtain falls on a mesmerising World Darts Championship, fans don't have long to wait until the players are in action again at the 2024 Premier League Darts. Much to the delight of fans across the UK, Luke Littler's next match is imminent after the 16-year-old accepted the PDC's invitation to play at his first ever Premier League Darts.

The tournament sees eight of the world's best players face off over 17 nights from February to May. The top four players on the PDC Order of Merit will automatically qualify and four other darts players will be given a wildcard spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In last year's Premier League Darts final, Van Gerwen won his seventh Premier League title beating Gerwyn Price 11-5. The Dutchman is the most successful darts player in the tournament's history.

But when is the 2024 Premier League Darts taking place, who makes up this year's lineup and how can you watch from home? Here's everything you need to know.

Premier League Darts 2024 lineup

Luke Humpries is awarded a place in the 2024 Premier League Darts after contraversially missing out last year. Despite not featuring in the PDC Order of Merit, Luke Littler's performance at the World Darts Championship has earnt him a wild card spot in this year's tournament.

The eight players taking part in the Premier League will be confirmed are below:

Luke Littler

Luke Humphries

Michael Van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright

Michael Smith

Rob Scross

Darts world championship finalists Luke Humphries and Luke Littler will both take part in the Darts Premier League (Picture: PA)

Premier League Darts 2024 schedule

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premier League Darts see's eight players compete against each other every week in a round of best-of-11 legs matches in order to find the winner of the night. Here's the full Premier League Darts 2024 schedule, which concludes with the play-offs at London's O2 Arena on May 23:

February 1: Premier League, Night One - Cardiff (Utilita Arena)

Premier League, Night One - Cardiff (Utilita Arena) February 8: Premier League, Night Two - Berlin (Mercedes-Benz Arena)

Premier League, Night Two - Berlin (Mercedes-Benz Arena) February 15: Premier League, Night Three - Glasgow (OVO Hydra)

Premier League, Night Three - Glasgow (OVO Hydra) February 22: Premier League, Night Four - Newcastle (Utilita Arena)

Premier League, Night Four - Newcastle (Utilita Arena) February 29: Premier League, Night Five - Exeter (Westpoint)

Premier League, Night Five - Exeter (Westpoint) March 7: Premier League, Night Six - Brighton (The Brighton Centre)

Premier League, Night Six - Brighton (The Brighton Centre) March 14: Premier League, Night Seven - Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena)

Premier League, Night Seven - Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena) March 21: Premier League, Night Eight - Dublin (3Arena)

Premier League, Night Eight - Dublin (3Arena) March 28: Premier League, Night Nine - Belfast (The SSE Arena)

Premier League, Night Nine - Belfast (The SSE Arena) April 4: Premier League, Night 10 - Manchester (AO Arena)

Premier League, Night 10 - Manchester (AO Arena) April 11: Premier League, Night 11 - Birmingham (Utilita Arena)

Premier League, Night 11 - Birmingham (Utilita Arena) April 18: Premier League, Night 12 - Rotterdam (Rotterdam Ahoy)

Premier League, Night 12 - Rotterdam (Rotterdam Ahoy) April 25: Premier League, Night 13 - Liverpool (M&S Bank Arena)

Premier League, Night 13 - Liverpool (M&S Bank Arena) May 2: Premier League, Night 14 - Aberdeen (P&J Live)

Premier League, Night 14 - Aberdeen (P&J Live) May 9: Premier League, Night 15 - Leeds (First Direct Arena)

Premier League, Night 15 - Leeds (First Direct Arena) May 16: Premier League, Night 16 - Sheffield (Utilita Arena)

Premier League, Night 16 - Sheffield (Utilita Arena) May 23: Premier League Play-Offs - London (The O2)

Premier League Darts 2024 prize money

The prize pot for the 2024 Premier League remains at £1,000,000 with £275,000 awarded to the tournament winner. There is also an additional £10,000 prize awarded to the winner of each night.

Here's the full breakdown of the Premier League Darts prize money:

Winner: £275,000

£275,000 Runner-up: £125,000

£125,000 Losing semi-finalists: £85,000

£85,000 Fifth: £75,000

£75,000 Sixth: £70,000

£70,000 Seventh: £65,000

£65,000 Eighth: £60,000

How to watch Premier League Darts 2024