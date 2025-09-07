Eilish McColgan is aiming to finally claim victory at this year’s Great North Run - after narrowly missing out twice before.

The 34-year-old Scot has already beaten her mother Liz McColgan’s best time on the Newcastle-to-South Shields course, but has her sights firmly set on the gold medal in today’s race (September 7).

But a dramatic sprint finish in 2021 left her five seconds behind winner Mary Ngugi-Cooper, crossing the line as runner-up.

Speaking to BBC Sport, she said: “Obviously, everyone would love to win. It's such an iconic race. I've watched it from a young age, my mum's won there, legends of the sport have all won this race.

“I've been so close on both occasions. Ultimately, I'd love to go there and take the win and it would be amazing.

“But I am very aware that the field is always really strong.”

McColgan’s previous accolades

Over the past few years, McColgan has picked up virtually every type of medal imaginable - save for one that has eluded her througout her career.

In 2019, she picked up bronze medals in the 10,000m for the European 10,000m Cup, with third place finishes in the 1,500m and 3,000m for the Match Europe v USA.

She ran even better in the 2021 European 10,000m Cup, taking home the gold medal, and 2022 turned out to be her best year yet.

In the European Championships, McColgan won bronze in the 5,000m and silver in the 10,000m; meanwhile at the Commonwealth Games, she took home a silver and gold medal respectively for the same events.

The only place she is yet to pick up a medal is the Olympic Games.

Who is Eilish McColgan’s partner?

Eilish McColgan is in a long-term relationship with Michael Rimmer, a former middle-distance runner for team GB. An Olympian for more than a decade, Rimmer has been with McColgan for a similar amount of time.

The pair got engaged earlier this year, with Rimmer proposing to her next to Mount Fuji in May.

What is Eilish McColgan’s net worth

While the net worth of high-profile celebrities, footballers and other athletes is often readily available online, there is far less information about McColgan’s potential net worth.

According to celebrity biography website Mamube, a combination of prize money and sponsorship deals give her an estimated net worth somewhere in the region of £1.7m-£4.3m.