Great North Run 2025: Ballot now open for AJ Bell race - when is it taking place and how to enter before deadline
The marathon is set to take place on September 7 and this ballot gives runners their chance to secure an entry. The ballot opens at 10am today (Monday, January 6), and will run until January 15 at 2pm.
Paul Foster, chief executive of the Great Run Company, said: "We're excited to open the January ballot and begin the countdown for the 44th Great North Run. We're looking forward to celebrating tens of thousands of incredible runners from across the country and the globe, as they achieve personal goals and raise much needed funds for good causes."
The AJ Bell Great North Run is the world's biggest half marathon, with 60,000 entrants expected to take part. Mr Foster added: "I encourage everyone to enter the January ballot for the chance to experience the incredible atmosphere and roaring crowd support for themselves.
"The event is going from strength to strength and plans are very much underway to make this year's event the best yet. To everyone entering the ballot, I wish you the best of luck."
All successful applicants will receive a confirmation email after the ballot closes. The event will be broadcast live on BBC One and in more than 169 territories globally. Those who wish to take part in the marathon can enter the ballot at greatrun.org/north.
