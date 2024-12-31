Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you are looking to kickstart 2025 with a parkrun in a picturesque location - here’s some inspiration.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parkrun is a free community running event that takes place all over the UK, from urban parks such as Richmond in London, Grangemoor in Cardiff and Holyrood in Edinburgh to more rural locations such as Portrush on Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coast, Dolgellau in Snowdonia in Wales, and Whinlatter Forest in the English Lake District. The event starts at 9am on Saturdays.

Locations across the UK will be holding an extra parkrun on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1 January). Here are some of the most picturesque locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portrush Parkrun, Causeway Coast

Portrush in Northern Ireland is the first beach Parkrun in the world and takes place entirely on the golden sands of East Strand Beach on the Causeway Coast. Starting at the Watersports Centre, the there-and-back course follows the beach eastwards towards White Rocks before turning back west. There is a mix of soft sand and compacted sand (waters edge).

If you are looking to kickstart 2025 with a parkrun in a picturesque location - here’s some inspiration. (Photo: Portrush parkrun/Facebook) | Portrush parkrun/Facebook

Aviemore Parkrun, Cairngorms

This out-and-back route follows a spectacular stretch of the Speyside Way through broadleaf woodland, coniferous forest and heather moorland. Mountain views across the Cairngorm National Park make this one of Britain's most epic Parkruns.

Dolgellau Parkrun, Snowdonia

This West Wales Parkrun follows the beautiful Mawddach Trail on an old railway line towards Barmouth, taking in views of the gorgeous Afon Mawddach and Snowdonia's sky-high mountains. The course comprises two laps, each an out-and-back loop on the railway line.

Fell Foot Parkrun, Lake District

Fell Foot Parkrun is a rolling course. The figure-of-eight loop begins on grass just below the main car park, heading towards Lake Windermere then on to a wildflower meadow. Shoreline stretches offer stunning views of the Lake District National Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fountains Abbey, North Yorkshire

This sheltered course winds through the historic grounds of Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal Water Garden. Beginning at the abbey, the two-lap route undulates gently through National Trust land, rounding Half Moon pond and skirting the River Skell before ending with a stunning stretch through Studley Royal Water Garden.

Lowestoft Parkrun, Suffolk

This 'one-and-three-quarter laps' tarmac and gravel course starts at East Point Pavilion and follows Lowestoft Promenade past Claremont Pier and rows of colourful beach huts. The event, which offers vast views out over the North Sea, finishes within the gardens of the Royal Wellington Esplanade. There is a small hill that leads up to CEFAS Laboratory/upper promenade.