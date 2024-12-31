Parkrun UK: The most picturesque parkruns going ahead on New Year's Day that you can take part in - to kick off 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Parkrun is a free community running event that takes place all over the UK, from urban parks such as Richmond in London, Grangemoor in Cardiff and Holyrood in Edinburgh to more rural locations such as Portrush on Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coast, Dolgellau in Snowdonia in Wales, and Whinlatter Forest in the English Lake District. The event starts at 9am on Saturdays.
Locations across the UK will be holding an extra parkrun on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1 January). Here are some of the most picturesque locations.
Portrush Parkrun, Causeway Coast
Portrush in Northern Ireland is the first beach Parkrun in the world and takes place entirely on the golden sands of East Strand Beach on the Causeway Coast. Starting at the Watersports Centre, the there-and-back course follows the beach eastwards towards White Rocks before turning back west. There is a mix of soft sand and compacted sand (waters edge).
Aviemore Parkrun, Cairngorms
This out-and-back route follows a spectacular stretch of the Speyside Way through broadleaf woodland, coniferous forest and heather moorland. Mountain views across the Cairngorm National Park make this one of Britain's most epic Parkruns.
Dolgellau Parkrun, Snowdonia
This West Wales Parkrun follows the beautiful Mawddach Trail on an old railway line towards Barmouth, taking in views of the gorgeous Afon Mawddach and Snowdonia's sky-high mountains. The course comprises two laps, each an out-and-back loop on the railway line.
Fell Foot Parkrun, Lake District
Fell Foot Parkrun is a rolling course. The figure-of-eight loop begins on grass just below the main car park, heading towards Lake Windermere then on to a wildflower meadow. Shoreline stretches offer stunning views of the Lake District National Park.
Fountains Abbey, North Yorkshire
This sheltered course winds through the historic grounds of Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal Water Garden. Beginning at the abbey, the two-lap route undulates gently through National Trust land, rounding Half Moon pond and skirting the River Skell before ending with a stunning stretch through Studley Royal Water Garden.
Lowestoft Parkrun, Suffolk
This 'one-and-three-quarter laps' tarmac and gravel course starts at East Point Pavilion and follows Lowestoft Promenade past Claremont Pier and rows of colourful beach huts. The event, which offers vast views out over the North Sea, finishes within the gardens of the Royal Wellington Esplanade. There is a small hill that leads up to CEFAS Laboratory/upper promenade.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.