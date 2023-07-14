Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith are among the favourites to win in Blackpool

The biggest darting tournament outside the World Championship is about to get under way as this year's World Matchplay sees Michael van Gerwen aiming to defend his title in the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

Standing in the Green Machine's way is an illustrious line-up of world class talent, including reigning World Cup champions Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton, as well as number one in the world Michael Smith. This year's tournament also sees the arrival of two debutants; Northern Ireland's rising star Josh Rock and Belgium's Mike De Decker.

Here is everything you need to know about the World Matchplay 2023, including the full draw and schedule, favourites to win and how to watch each and every dart thrown as it happens.

When and where is the World Matchplay 2023?

The thirteenth edition of the World Matchplay will take place from Saturday, 15 July to Sunday, July 23. It is held at one of darts' most iconic and familiar venues in the Winter Gardens, Blackpool - where it has been since the competition's inception in 1994.

What TV channel and live stream is the World Matchplay 2023 on?

Every single day and game of this year's World Matchplay will once again be broadcast live entirely by Sky Sports. It will be shown across two different channels, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with afternoon (from 1pm) and evening (from 7.30pm) sessions.

If you are on the go and want to stream the games on your mobile device, gaming console, laptop or PC, you can do so through downloading the Sky Go app or by subscribing to the Sports Pass for Now TV.

To become a Sky subscriber, for more information visit the Sky website. While if you wish to join NOW TV, you can do so through the official website.

Who are the favourites to win the World Matchplay 2023?

According to Sky Bet, Michael van Gerwen is the favourite to successfully defend and win his fourth World Matchplay title, closely followed by the in-form Gerwyn Price and reigning World Champion and number one in the world Michael Smith.

Michael van Gerwen - 7/2

Gerwyn Price - 4/1

Michael Smith - 9/2

Josh Rock - 14/1

Luke Humphries - 14/1

Jonny Clayton - 18/1

Peter Wright - 18/1

Rob Cross - 22/1

Dave Chisnall - 25/1

Dirk van Duijvenbode - 25/1

How much prize money do you get for winning the World Matchplay?

This year's tournament has a total prize pool of £800,000 with each of the 32 participants guaranteed at least £10,000 before a dart is thrown. The winner of the World Matchplay will take home a bumper cheque of £200,000 with the runner-up settling for £100,000.

World Matchplay 2023 draw and schedule

Saturday, 15 July

Evening session (7pm start)

Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker

Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting

Dave Chisnall v Gary Anderson

Sunday, 16 July