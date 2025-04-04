Now the chief content officer of WWE, Triple H - Paul Levesque - is one of the richest wrestlers to have ever lived - and one of the most popular and loved sport stars on the planet. He has a reported net worth of $250million. | Getty Images for Netflix

WWE reportedly removing King and Queen of the Ring from 2025 schedule

​According to a new report, the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are not currently scheduled to take place in 2025. This development aligns with WWE's apparent recent decision to host Night of Champions on Saturday, June 28th, 2025 in Saudi Arabia, replacing the previously anticipated King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event (PLE).

WWE and Saudi Arabia Partnership

WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia, which was initially established in 2018, involves hosting two PLEs annually in the region. Over time, these events have become a big part of WWE's programming, featuring significant title matches and storyline developments after a few years of being classed by fans as “glorified house shows.”

In mid-2024, discussions emerged about enhancing this agreement, potentially bringing marquee events like the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania to the country. By January 2025, it was confirmed that the 2026 Royal Rumble would take place in Riyadh, marking the first time this event will be held outside North America.​

King of the Ring Replaced

The decision to replace the King and Queen of the Ring with Night of Champions in 2025 reflects WWE's strategic adjustments to its event lineup. Night of Champions, traditionally featuring every main roster championship being defended, offers a platform for multiple high-stakes matches in a single event. This move, first reported by WrestleVotes on their Backstage Pass podcast, appears to be a way to stop the concept from becoming stale, which is one of the reasons that it was initially scrapped a few years ago:

We have details regarding another PLE this time coming to Saudi Arabia. The event will take place on Saturday, June 28, and as of now, here’s the real news, it is titled Night of Champions, not King of the Ring, as it was last year. So, no King of the Ring currently on the schedule. However, we return to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 28, for the only PLE of the year in Saudi Arabia. This year will be titled Night of Champions. WrestleVotes via Inside The Ropes

There is currently no indication that the company will be bringing back King of the Ring for a PLE in the United States this year, although that is still possible and plans are always subject to change.