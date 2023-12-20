Tensions continue to simmer between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, while Ridge Holland “injured” Ilja Dragunov in the final NXT before Christmas

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov was stretchered out after his match against Ridge Holland in the final WWE NXT episode before Christmas (Credit: WWE)

The tension between friends Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams continued in the latest episode of WWE NXT overnight, as the Iron Survivor winner, Williams, told Melo that he looked like money on Smackdown last Friday. Melo thanked him and apologized for hitting him with the title belt. Trick said it was all good but wanted to know if Melo saw who attacked him. Hayes said he didn't but the only person who could hit him that hard would be Ilja.

Melo suggested that they make the NXT Title match at New Year's Evil a triple threat. Trick wanted to know why since it was his title match and he wanted to win it one-on-one like Melo always did. Melo said he just wanted to get revenge on Ilja and swore that they wouldn't fight. Trick said he had to prepare for Ilja and wanted Melo to help train him.

Speaking of the NXT Champion, Dragunov entered the ring and stated that he didn't know how he had got mixed up in the Trick-Melo situation. He also mentioned that he didn't have to be a third wheel on his 2023 bingo card. He then expressed that he had shown the world who Ilja Dragunov really was in the past year, a human who put every gram of himself in the ring because the championship deserved it. Ilja then announced that he would interestingly start 2024 and defeat the fastest-rising star.

Ridge Holland then interrupted Ilja's monologue in the ring and announced that he was back in NXT to rewrite his story and seek redemption. When asked about a title match, Ridge said he was too proud to ask for it and would run through everyone until he could face Ilja again. Ilja welcomed the challenge and said Ridge would find out where he stood that night. As it turned out, it was Holland who was left standing, after the referee stopped the match after a brainbuster, which led to the champion being carried out of the ring on a stretcher in a neck brace.

Dragon Lee also successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Charlie Dempsey, while two first-round matches took place in NXT’s “Break-Out” Tournament, with Taivon Heights and Lexis King successfully winning their opening round brackets.

Quick WWE NXT results for December 19 2023

Fallon Henley beat Tiffany Stratton

Break-Out Tournament First Round: Lexis King beat Dion Lennox

Kiana James and Izzi Dame beat Thea Hail and Jacey Jade

NXT North American Championship: Dragon Lee (c) beat Charlie Dempsey to retain the title

Break-Out Tournament First Round: Taivon Heights beat Luca Corsafino

Nikkita Lyons beat Tatum Paxley

Gallus defeated Tank Ledger and Hank Walker

Ridge Holland beat Ilja Dragunov after referee stoppage

