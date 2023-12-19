WWE RAW results 12/18/2023: Gunther banishes The Miz during epic Intercontinental Title bout, full results
The Miz can no longer challenge for the Intercontinental Title - for now - and the war between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura continued on the latest RAW
The current WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, continued his march to the Royal Rumble on the latest episode of WWE’s Monday Night Raw programme overnight, with a defence over a former holder of the belt, The Miz. There was one stipulation though before the match began - that should The Miz lose, he would no longer be able to challenge for the belt while Gunther held in. In another standout television match for the Austrian-born sports entertainer, he finished The Miz off with a second powerbomb for the three count, but not before hitting a “Rainmaker” ripcord short-arm lariat - a move popularised by future New Japan Pro Wrestling free agent, Kazuchika Okada. Are the WWE perhaps prophesizing something for the future?
Seth Rollins declared his intent to be the best World Champion and announced his title defence against Drew McIntyre at WWE Day One in 2024. The challenger interrupted the champion, expressing pride in Seth's outspokenness while reflecting on the sacrifices of a wrestling career, emphasizing the need for Seth's title to justify those sacrifices. Seth questioned Drew's sincerity, citing inconsistencies between words and actions. He accuses Drew of avoiding responsibility and concludes that Drew is his own obstacle in becoming a champion. Seth, showing no hatred but pity, wished Drew Merry Christmas and attempted to leave, but Drew attacked. Seth retaliated, throwing Drew out, but Drew countered with an Alabama Slam onto steel steps, leaving Seth grasping his arm.
The mind games between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura also continued this week, with Nakamura, engrossed in a book titled "The American Nightmare Before Christmas," declaring his intent to shatter Cody's championship dreams. Calling Cody names, he promises this will be Cody's final night. Cody retaliates by ambushing Nakamura from behind the Christmas tree, sparking a brawl that spills into the crowd. Despite security's attempts to separate them, Cody breaks free, chasing Nakamura over the barricade. Cody attempts a Cross-Rhodes on the announce table, but security intervenes, prompting Shinsuke to retreat. Cody defiantly challenges him as Shinsuke backs up the ramp.
WWE Raw 12/18/2023 quick results
- Miracle on 34th Street Fight (loser leaves The Judgement Day): R-Truth beat JD McDonough
- WWE Intercontinental Championship (if The Miz loses, he can no longer challenge while Gunther is champion): Gunther beat The Miz to retain the Intercontinental Championship
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kayden Karter and Katana Chance beat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven (c) to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions
- Ivar defeated Akira Tozawa
- Jey Uso defeated Ludwig Kaiser
- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Judgement Day (c) defeated The Creed Brothers to retain the titles.
How can I watch the WWE in the United Kingdom?
TNT Sports is the official home of the WWE on TV in the United Kingdom, with episodes of WWE NXT, WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown available to catch up on demand.
