The Miz can no longer challenge for the Intercontinental Title - for now - and the war between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura continued on the latest RAW

Gunther defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against The Miz in the latest episode of WWE Raw - with a caveat in place should The Miz fail in his bid to once again become champion (Credit: WWE)

Seth Rollins declared his intent to be the best World Champion and announced his title defence against Drew McIntyre at WWE Day One in 2024. The challenger interrupted the champion, expressing pride in Seth's outspokenness while reflecting on the sacrifices of a wrestling career, emphasizing the need for Seth's title to justify those sacrifices. Seth questioned Drew's sincerity, citing inconsistencies between words and actions. He accuses Drew of avoiding responsibility and concludes that Drew is his own obstacle in becoming a champion. Seth, showing no hatred but pity, wished Drew Merry Christmas and attempted to leave, but Drew attacked. Seth retaliated, throwing Drew out, but Drew countered with an Alabama Slam onto steel steps, leaving Seth grasping his arm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mind games between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura also continued this week, with Nakamura, engrossed in a book titled "The American Nightmare Before Christmas," declaring his intent to shatter Cody's championship dreams. Calling Cody names, he promises this will be Cody's final night. Cody retaliates by ambushing Nakamura from behind the Christmas tree, sparking a brawl that spills into the crowd. Despite security's attempts to separate them, Cody breaks free, chasing Nakamura over the barricade. Cody attempts a Cross-Rhodes on the announce table, but security intervenes, prompting Shinsuke to retreat. Cody defiantly challenges him as Shinsuke backs up the ramp.

WWE Raw 12/18/2023 quick results

Miracle on 34th Street Fight (loser leaves The Judgement Day): R-Truth beat JD McDonough

WWE Intercontinental Championship (if The Miz loses, he can no longer challenge while Gunther is champion): Gunther beat The Miz to retain the Intercontinental Championship

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kayden Karter and Katana Chance beat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven (c) to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Ivar defeated Akira Tozawa

Jey Uso defeated Ludwig Kaiser

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Judgement Day (c) defeated The Creed Brothers to retain the titles.

How can I watch the WWE in the United Kingdom?