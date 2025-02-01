Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A total of 60 WWE Superstars are set to compete in the two Royal Rumble matches tonight (February 1).

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday night's episode of SmackDown added seven more names to the lineup, further strengthening an already exciting card. We now know the names of 32 wrestlers taking part in the presgitious event.

Before diving into the updated list of confirmed entrants, here’s what you need to know about the premium live event. It is taking place tonight at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN at 11pm GMT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those not in America and watching back home in Britain, it will be available to stream through Netflix after a bumper deal was struck between the WWE and the streaming giant. In America, it will be available to watch on Peacock.

John Cena has been world champion a record 16 times and is one of the most successful wrestlers of all time - earning an estimate $80 million in the process. He's the 8/11 favourite to win the Royal Rumble - and would certainly be a popular champion. | Getty Images

With Solo Sikoa currently off WWE television, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga have been making an impact. A new rivalry appears to be forming between them and Damian Priest, who has now moved to SmackDown.

The Bloodline’s tag team squared off against Priest and LA Knight in an action-packed match on SmackDown. All competitors - except Tama Tonga - were confirmed as Royal Rumble entrants.

On the women’s side, Candice LeRae, Zelina Vega, and Piper Niven were officially added to the match. Here’s an updated list of confirmed entrants for both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Men’s Royal Rumble entrants:

John Cena

CM Punk

Seth Rollins

Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre

Sami Zayn

Penta

Shinsuke Nakamura

Bron Breakker

Chad Gable

Rey Mysterio

Roman Reigns

Carmelo Hayes

LA Knight

Jacob Fatu

Damian Priest

Santos Escobar

Bayley

Liv Morgan

Charlotte Flair

Nia Jax

Bianca Belair

Naomi

Lyra Valkyria

Raquel Rodriguez

Iyo Sky

Ivy Nile

Piper Niven

Zelina Vega

Candice LeRae