WWE Royal Rumble 2025: What time does it start and who is taking part as wrestler list leaked
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Friday night's episode of SmackDown added seven more names to the lineup, further strengthening an already exciting card. We now know the names of 32 wrestlers taking part in the presgitious event.
Before diving into the updated list of confirmed entrants, here’s what you need to know about the premium live event. It is taking place tonight at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN at 11pm GMT.
For those not in America and watching back home in Britain, it will be available to stream through Netflix after a bumper deal was struck between the WWE and the streaming giant. In America, it will be available to watch on Peacock.
With Solo Sikoa currently off WWE television, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga have been making an impact. A new rivalry appears to be forming between them and Damian Priest, who has now moved to SmackDown.
The Bloodline’s tag team squared off against Priest and LA Knight in an action-packed match on SmackDown. All competitors - except Tama Tonga - were confirmed as Royal Rumble entrants.
On the women’s side, Candice LeRae, Zelina Vega, and Piper Niven were officially added to the match. Here’s an updated list of confirmed entrants for both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.
Men’s Royal Rumble entrants:
John Cena
CM Punk
Seth Rollins
Jey Uso
Drew McIntyre
Sami Zayn
Penta
Shinsuke Nakamura
Bron Breakker
Chad Gable
Rey Mysterio
Roman Reigns
Carmelo Hayes
LA Knight
Jacob Fatu
Damian Priest
Santos Escobar
Bayley
Liv Morgan
Charlotte Flair
Nia Jax
Bianca Belair
Naomi
Lyra Valkyria
Raquel Rodriguez
Iyo Sky
Ivy Nile
Piper Niven
Zelina Vega
Candice LeRae
