Former Ryder Cup player and television commentator Peter Oosterhuis died at the age of 75 on Thursday (May 2) - a day before what would have been his 76th birthday. Oosterhuis, who topped the European Tour’s Order of Merit from 1971-1974 and twice finished runner-up in the Open Championship, had been suffering from Alzheimer’s since 2014.

Announcing the death, PGA Tour said Oosterhuis was known to US sports fans as the longtime voice of the 17th hole at Augusta National during CBS’s annual coverage of the Masters. The London born - also known as ‘Ootsy’ - was also a member of six consecutive Ryder Cup teams, first representing Great Britain and Ireland in 1971.

He later competed alongside continental Europeans in the biennial tournament. Among the Americans Oosterhuis beat in singles are World Hall of Fame members Arnold Palmer, Johnny Miller and Gene Littler, and he defeated Palmer twice.

Former Ryder Cup player and much-loved television commentator Peter Oosterhuis has died at the age of 75, the PGA Tour has announced. PA/PA Wire

The statement read: “Oosterhuis parlayed his stylish game and charming British accent into a long announcing career with several networks, including CBS, for more than 15 years following his playing career. Oosterhuis retired from broadcasting in 2014 to deal with the effects of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Oosterhuis passed away peacefully this morning, one day shy of what would have been his 76th birthday.

“Born in London in 1948 as the country was rebuilding from World War II, Oosterhuis enjoyed a stellar amateur golf career; he became the first schoolboy to represent Great Britain & Ireland at the Walker Cup and was a member of the Eisenhower Trophy team.”

After turning professional in 1968, Oosterhuis quickly made his mark with a tie for sixth in the 1970 Open at St Andrews, where Jack Nicklaus defeated Doug Sanders in a play-off. He finished top of the European Tour’s money list for the first time in 1971 and had a great chance to win the Masters in 1973 when he took a three-shot lead into the final round, but a closing 74 left him in a tie for third, two shots behind winner Tommy Aaron.

Oosterhuis also finished second in the Open in 1974 and 1982 and although all six of his Ryder Cup appearances ended in defeat at a time of American dominance, he defeated Arnold Palmer (twice), Johnny Miller, JC Snead and Gene Littler in singles.

Responding to PGA’s statement, Oosterhuis’s son, Rob - also a professional golfer - said: “Thank you @PGATOUR for your thoughtful message on Dad covering the amazing aspects of his life. On behalf of my brother, we appreciate the sentiment and the care that you took with this.”

A fan also left a tribute, saying: “The cap is gently doffed. He was a superb commentator and a bloody good golfer. The latter fact he never traded on whilst broadcasting, unlike many others. “The Long Goodbye” is over. Rest in peace Peter. You will be missed.”