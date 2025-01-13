Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan has found himself at the centre of a £10 million lawsuit involving the World Snooker Tour, claiming ‘unlawful practices’.

NST Worldwide, part-owned by O’sullivan, launched a £10.2m lawsuit against the World Snooker Tour and the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association. NST claims that ‘unlawful and anti-competitive practices’ have been used to prevent players from competing in rival tournaments.

The World Snooker Tour have since rejected these claims and have affirmed that they will ‘defend’ these allegations. The claim comes after snooker promoter Jason Francis, founder of NST in 2022, attempted to organize a series of four events showcasing the sport's top stars.

Only two of these four events were sanctioned by The World Snooker Tour. Players signed to the Snooker Tour are prohibited from competing in outside events unless prior permission is agreed.

Francis said in a statement: @My company NST Worldwide Ltd has launched legal proceedings in the Competition Appeal Tribunal against World Snooker Ltd (WSL) and the WPBSA for abuse of their dominant position contrary to section 18 of the Competition Act 1998.

“NST is claiming £10.2m in damages plus interest and declarations from the Court to invalidate terms used by WSL to abuse its dominant position by controlling the players and erecting barriers to entry for competitors such as NST.”

O’Sullivan’s defence of his Masters title was over before it had even begun as he pulled out of the competition with the 49 year-old being replaced by Neil Robertson.

A statement from the World Snooker Tour said: “Neil Robertson has replaced Ronnie O’Sullivan in the draw for the upcoming Johnstone’s Paint Masters. Last year’s champion O’Sullivan was due to face John Higgins in the opening match on Sunday afternoon, but has withdrawn on medical grounds.”

Although the world number three is a part owner of NST, it should be noted that he is not involved in the day-to-day running of the business.