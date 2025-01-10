Ronnie O'Sullivan withdraws from Johnstone’s Paint Masters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reigning champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from the upcoming Johnstone’s Paint Masters on medical grounds.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world number three, who was won the competition eight times, was due to face John Higgins in the opening match on Sunday afternoon.

Neil Robertson has replaced O’Sullivan in the draw for the tournament, which runs until January 19 at Alexandra Palace in London. The news follows reports seven-time world champion O’Sullivan threw his cue in the bin on Thursday after withdrawing from snooker’s Championship League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 49-year-old played four matches in the competition on Wednesday, losing three of them, and seemed to have trouble with the tip on his cue.

Ronnie O'Sullivan has pulled out of the Johnstone’s Paint Masters. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

He then whacked his cue on the table in frustration and lashed the white ball into a group of reds during his defeat to Rob Milkins on Thursday morning before pulling out of the non-ranking event ahead of a scheduled afternoon meeting with Ali Carter.

A statement from the World Snooker Tour read: “Neil Robertson has replaced Ronnie O’Sullivan in the draw for the upcoming Johnstone’s Paint Masters. Last year’s champion O’Sullivan was due to face John Higgins in the opening match on Sunday afternoon, but has withdrawn on medical grounds.”