Silvino Francisco dead: African snooker legend and British Open champion, dies at 78
Born on May 3, 1946, in Cape Town, Francisco hailed from a family deeply rooted in cue sports. His brother, Manuel Francisco, was a notable runner-up in the World Amateur Billiards Championship on several occasions, and his nephew, Peter Francisco, achieved a world ranking of number 14 in professional snooker.
Francisco turned professional in 1981 and a year later, he reached the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, a run that included a victory over Dennis Taylor before a loss to Ray Reardon.
The peak of his career came in 1985 when he won the British Open, defeating Kirk Stevens 12-9 in the final. This victory cemented his status as a top-tier player, and he was ranked among the world's top 16 for four consecutive seasons, achieving a career-high ranking of 10th in the 1987/88 season.
But he courted controversy after his 1985 British Open win, as he accused Kirk Stevens of playing under the influence of drugs, a claim that led to a fine, which was later reversed after Stevens admitted to a cocaine addiction. In 1989, following a 5-1 loss to Terry Griffiths at the Masters, Francisco was arrested amid suspicions of match-fixing due to unusual betting patterns but was released without charge.
