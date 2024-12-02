Terrry Griffiths in action | Getty Images/Anton Wany

Snooker champions from across the generations have come together to pay tributes to one of their own who has sadly died.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former world snooker champion Terry Griffiths has died at age of 77 after a long battle with dementia, his family has confirmed.

Griffiths, from south Wales, came through the qualifying rounds to win the 1979 Crucible title as a qualifier, and also won the Masters and the UK Championship to complete the sport’s illustrious ‘triple crown’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In later years, Griffiths became an accomplished coach, inspiring the likes of Stephen Hendry, Mark Williams and Mark Allen.

Three-time world champion Williams was among the first to pay tribute on social media, describing Griffiths as a “mentor, coach, friend, legend”.

Allen added: “What a legend of a man who helped shape my career and life both on and off the table. Absolutely heartbroken. He wasn’t just a coach, he was family.”

Griffiths’ son Wayne wrote on Facebook: “To our friends and snooker followers in general, we are deeply saddened to share the news of our loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Terry Griffiths OBE passed away peacefully on 1st December, after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was surrounded by his family in his beloved home-town in South Wales.

“A proud Welshman, Terry was born in Llanelli, brought pride to Llanelli and now he has found peace in Llanelli. He would not have had it any other way.”

Griffiths was a fixture at the top end of the sport during the 1980s and early 1990s, reaching at least the quarter-finals of the World Championship for nine straight years, and reaching the final again in 1988.

He retired from playing after a first round defeat to Williams at the 1997 World Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former world champion Shaun Murphy said on X: “Just hearing the news that Terry Griffiths has passed away. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

World Snooker posted a statement describing Griffiths as an “all-time snooker great”, adding: “Our sincere condolences to Terry’s family and many friends. He was loved and respected by everyone in the sport.”

The Welsh Billiards and Snooker Association said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of WBSA President Terry Griffiths OBE. We send our deepest condolences to Terry’s family.”