The latest tips and horses to keep an eye on as Royal Ascot gears up for Day Two.

After a lively opening to this year’s Royal Ascot Festival on Tuesday, day two seems likely to offer more of the same with several intruiging races lying in wait.

The likes of Coroebus, Nature Strip and Baaeed caught the eye with wins on Tuesday and there are a number of horses looking to match their efforts on Wednesday afternoon.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NationalWorld takes a look at the fancied rides as Japan looks for a first Ascot winner and Sir Michael Stoute looks to follow up Desert Crown’s stunning Derby win with Bay Bridge in the Prince of Wales Stakes.

2.30pm: Queen Mary Stakes:

Dramatised - 11/4

After a slow start to a debut race at Newmarket in April, favourite Dramatised went on to see off William Buick’s Malrescia and 3/1 second favourite Chassaral. Daniel Tudhope was on board that day and he will hope to replicate that promising start with a second win.

A favourable draw could be enough to help see off the challenge off the much-fancied Love Reigns, with trainer Wesley Ward a multiple Queen Mary Stakes winner.

3.05pm: Queen’s Vase

Eldar Eldarov - 11/4

This David Egan-trained three-year-old has made a fine start to life on the track with two wins from as many races.

Winning by five lengths at Nottingham in October on debut, a second win followed last month when David Egan rode Eldar Eldarov to a comfortable triumph on the all-weather track at Newcastle.

A main threat could come from Nahaani, who will hope to improve on a slightly disappointing seventh place in the Derby earlier this month.

3.40pm: Prince of Wales Stakes

Shahryar - 10/3

There is plenty of competition in what is sure to be a keenly-contested Prince of Wales Stakes but the one catching the eye here is Japanese horse Shahyar.

Racing-mad Japan is still waiting to break its Royal Ascot duck, but in Shahryar, they have a golden chance. The four-year-old colt is already a dual Group One winner and goes for more glory in Wednesday's Prince Of Wales's Stakes where he faces only four rivals. Arc-winning jockey Cristian Demuro exudes confidence. (PHOTO BY: Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images)

Heads into Ascot with four wins from seven races and has never finished outside of the top four over that time.

A narrow win in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan and will hope to make the most of the quick ground.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Bay Bridge will have plenty to say and has shown enough to suggest a continuation of a six-race winning streak could be extended on Wednesday afternoon.

4.20pm: Duke of Cambridge Stakes

Saffron Beach - 11/4

After losing out to Mother Earth in the 1,000 Guineas last May, Saffron Beach underperformed in follow-up races at Epsom and Newmarket before finding some form.

A three-length revenge win over Mother Earth on a return to Newmarket in the Sun Chariot Stakes last October showed quality and and fourth-placed finish at Dubai Turf in Mayden in March continued some momentum.

A reunion with Mother Earth will offer intrigue but with William Buick on board, Saffron Beach is the pick here.

5.00pm: Royal Hunt Cup

Bless Him - 22/1 (E/W)

Easily the biggest price pick of the day for us, Bless Him is an inconsistent ride but could enjoy the quick ground on offer.

A narrow win as a 13/8 favourite in the All Weather Championships Mile Handicap at Newcastle in March caught the eye, and a third placed finish on a return to the North East in April could enhance the belief an each-way gamble is the way forward.

5.35pm: Windsor Castle Stakes

Little Big Bear - 2/1

This two-year-old has shown plenty to enthuse over during the last two months with an impressive opening to what could be an eye-catching career.

Narrowly beaten by Tough Talk on debut at the Curragh in April, Little Big Bear followed up with a three-length win as a 4/9 favourite as Naas last month.

Confidence will be enhanced with Aidan O’Brien on board after he rode Southern Hills and Washington DC to wins in this race over the last six years but Bolt Action and Chateau will offer a threat.

6.10pm: Kensington Palace Stakes

Improvised - 13/2

After returning from a break in late-April, Improvised was an underwhelming performer at Newmarket and Ripon but found form at Mussleburgh earlier this month with a promising second place to Snooze N You Lose.