This weekend will see history made with two Allianz Rugby Women's Premiership fixtures being shown on TV for the first time. While we are often treated to one match from the Women's Rugby competition, fans will now have the opportunity to watch the stars on both Saturday and Sunday as the SuperPWR weekend gets underway.

Gloucester-Hartpury have been running wild in the league so far this season, winning all eight games so far and they lead the way by nine points. Saracens currently sit in second, however, and with one game in hand they will hope to close the gap before Gloucester run away with their second consecutive title.

With the Women's Six Nations just around the corner, international stars from across all six countries will compete in the weekend's action and there will be the added pressure of playing for a potential spot in the upcoming European battle. Loughborough Lightning's Emily Scarratt is one such figure who has triumphantly returned from a 13-month injury lay-off after undergoing neck surgery.

England's Emily Scarratt will be back in action for Loughborough this weekend

While it remains unclear whether the England World Cup legend will be able to make it into John Mitchell's squad, the full-back is all eyes on the prize ahead of this weekend's TV bonanza.

Ahead of this historic weekend of TV for Women's Rugby, here is all you need to know on how to watch the action...

Which matches are on TV?

There will be two fixtures available to watch:

Saturday, March 2: Gloucester-Hartpury v Exeter Chiefs - 15:00

Sunday, March 3: Loughborough Lightening v Sale Sharks - 15:00

The other fixtures taking place are Trailfinders Women vs Bristol Bears on Saturday 2 March at 5pm and Saracens vs Leicester Tigers at 1pm on Sunday.

How to watch Allianz Premiership rugby

All the action from the two fixtures will be shown on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport). Discovery+ will also have streaming services available for the fixtures with fans able to tune into either platform to watch the games. You can also watch TNT Sports through BT, EE, Sky, and Virgin Media.