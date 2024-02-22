Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wales will take on the world champions South Africa in June this year as part of their preparations for the tour to Australia. However, the Welsh Rugby team will be unable to host the Springboks in their usual home due to Taylor Swift. They will, instead, host the world champions at Twickenham.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will be held in Cardiff on 18 June with the Foo Fighters then performing there the following week. This will be the only concert Swift will hold in Wales but the UK leg of the tour includes trips to Edinburgh, Liverpool and six London shows across June and August.

The US pop sensation's trip to the Welsh capital also represents just one of over 150 shows she has put on as part of the Eras Tour which has taken the world by storm.

This will be the first match the South African Rugby team will play since their World Cup triumph in France at the end of last year and the match will then be followed by the Barbarians taking on Fiji. After facing South Africa, Warren Gatland's side will then have two Tests against Australia. They first take on the Wallabies in Sydney on 6 July before facing them once again in Melbourne seven days later.

This is not the first time Twickenham, the home of English Rugby, has hosted a fixture between Wales and South Africa with the 2015 World Cup seeing the Springboks defeat the Welsh in a tense quarter-final 23-19.

Speaking about the summer international, the Welsh head coach Gatland said: "I am incredibly excited about the fixture list for Wales this summer. To have the opportunity for our young squad to test itself against the world champions at a neutral venue is an extremely important experience, and something that we will relish.

"We are also excited for the opportunity we have with our two Tests in Australia in July. We know the Wallabies will be hurting after the Rugby World Cup, but we are expecting a fired-up side led by new head coach Joe Schmidt."