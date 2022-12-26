Rugby fans will be treated to a series of high profile games over the next few days

Your guide to all the Rugby action including the Gallagher Premiership and the URC. (Getty Images)

Rugby fans will be treated to a series of matches during the festive season.

The United Rugby Championship will have a number of exciting match-ups this Boxing Day with three live games and two Welsh derbies taking place.

Meanwhile England’s top flight, the Gallagher Premiership will also feature a host of high-profile games between Christmas and the New Year for Rugby fans to sink their teeth into.

Here is your guide to all the festive rugby games taking place so that you can keep up to date with all of the action.

Which games are taking place on Boxing Day?

There will be a total of three live games taking place on Boxing Day in the United Rugby Championship. The two stand-out games will see Welsh derbies with Dragons hosting Cardiff and Ospreys taking on the Scarlets.

The league leaders Leinster will then travel to Munster later in the day to conclude the Boxing Day action.

Monday 26 December

Dragons vs Cardiff - 2.15pm (BBC Two Wales and Premier Sports)

Ospreys vs Scarlets - 5.15pm (S4C and Premier Sports)

Munster vs Leinster - 7.35pm (Premier Sports)

What fixtures are taking place between Christmas and New Year?

The Gallagher Premiership has avoided any Boxing Day fixtures this year and top-flight action will resume on Tuesday 27 December with high-flying Harlequins taking on a struggling Bristol side.

Here are all the fixtures taking place between Christmas and New Year.

Tuesday 27 December

Premier 15s: Harlequins vs Bristol Bears women - 1.30pm (BT Sport)

Gallagher Premiership: Harlequins vs Bristol - 4.15pm (ITV and BBC Sport)

Friday 30 December

URC: Edinburgh vs Glasgow Warriors - 7.35pm (Premier Sports)

Gallagher Premiership: Sale Sharks vs Leicester Tigers - 7.45pm (BT Sport)

Saturday 31 December

URC:

Zebre vs Benetton - 12.30pm (Premier Sports)

Sharks vs Bulls - 2.45pm (Premier Sports)

Stormers vs Lions - 5pm (Premier Sports)

Gallagher Premiership