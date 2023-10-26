England face Argentina in a repeat of their Rugby World Cup opener

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England and Argentina’s hopes of Rugby World Cup glory ended in the semi-final, but there is still plenty of pride at stake as the two nations go toe to toe in the tournament’s third place play-off.

England are hoping to bounce back from a narrow 16-15 defeat against reigning champions South Africa, while Argentina are hoping to restore some pride after a demoralising 44-6 thrashing at the hands of New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fixture is a direct repeat of the game which took place on the opening weekend where a red card to England’s Tom Curry somehow allowed the team’s conservative approach to earn a 27-10 victory.

Steve Borthwick and his team will want to finish their tournament with a bronze medal, but this game still represents a key opportunity for the manager to ring the changes and give players another appearance in a World Cup match.

With that in mind we take a look ahead to England’s game with Argentina and all the key TV details ahead of the clash.

When is England vs Argentina?

England’s third place play-off with Argentina in the Rugby World Cup takes place on Friday 27 October at 8pm UK time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The venue for the occasion is the Stade de France in Paris which has a huge capacity of 80,000.

How to watch England vs Argentina

England vs Argentina will be shown live on ITV1 with build up beginning at 7.30pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and ex professionals will provide full analysis of proceedings in the run up to kick off.

Fans can also stream all of the action from Paris through ITVX and the app is free to download on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Who is the favourite to win?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina are hoping to defeat England after their 27-10 loss in the World Cup opener, but the bookmakers are backing a repeat scenario for England rather than a revenge for the South Americans.