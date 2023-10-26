Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Search called off to find crew members missing after cargo ship sank
New York judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in $250m fraud case
Man found guilty of gimp suit offences towards female motorists
Schoolgirl who died in M53 coach crash remembered at funeral
Man gets jail for life for murder of wife in knife attack
Elon Musk labels Humza Yousaf 'blatant racist'

How to watch England vs Argentina - date, time and TV details for Rugby World Cup 3rd place match

England face Argentina in a repeat of their Rugby World Cup opener

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

England and Argentina’s hopes of Rugby World Cup glory ended in the semi-final, but there is still plenty of pride at stake as the two nations go toe to toe in the tournament’s third place play-off.

England are hoping to bounce back from a narrow 16-15 defeat against reigning champions South Africa, while Argentina are hoping to restore some pride after a demoralising 44-6 thrashing at the hands of New Zealand.

The fixture is a direct repeat of the game which took place on the opening weekend where a red card to England’s Tom Curry somehow allowed the team’s conservative approach to earn a 27-10 victory.

Most Popular

Steve Borthwick and his team will want to finish their tournament with a bronze medal, but this game still represents a key opportunity for the manager to ring the changes and give players another appearance in a World Cup match.

With that in mind we take a look ahead to England’s game with Argentina and all the key TV details ahead of the clash.

When is England vs Argentina?

England’s third place play-off with Argentina in the Rugby World Cup takes place on Friday 27 October at 8pm UK time.

The venue for the occasion is the Stade de France in Paris which has a huge capacity of 80,000.

How to watch England vs Argentina

England vs Argentina will be shown live on ITV1 with build up beginning at 7.30pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and ex professionals will provide full analysis of proceedings in the run up to kick off.

Fans can also stream all of the action from Paris through ITVX and the app is free to download on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Who is the favourite to win?

Argentina are hoping to defeat England after their 27-10 loss in the World Cup opener, but the bookmakers are backing a repeat scenario for England rather than a revenge for the South Americans.

England are clear favourites with SkyBet to win the game at odds of 1/3, while Argentina are outsiders with odds of 5/2. A draw between the two teams is priced at 25/1.

Related topics:EnglandSport