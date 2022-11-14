Everything you need to know ahead of England’s third successive World Cup final against France at the wheelchair RLWC 2021

England have set up yet another World Cup final against France in the wheelchair Rugby League tournament following their phenomanal win over Wales in the semi-finals. Tom Coyd’s side dominated the game from start to finish and thanks to eight tries from Jack Brown alone, England won 125-22. Following the match, Brown said: “What (the team are) showcasing is we’re only getting better and we’re ready for this final, we’re ready to win this cup.”

Brown was however not the only star of the match as Seb Bechara scored four tries, including a seven-minute hat-trick to open the game and the 28-year-old rugby league player and professional trumpeter said: “Before the game we got reminded how important this game was. It’s a World cup semi-final - it doesn’t come around too often. It is a special moment and I wanted to come out and do my best.

“England against France is as big as it gets in wheelchair rugby league. They will fancy themselves 100% but we think we have it in us to beat them on the big stage in front of a home crowd and we are well placed.”

This will mark the third successive time England and France will meet in a wheelchair rugby league final with France winning on both previous occasions. England won the first ever edition of the competition back in 2008 and will hope to finally overcome the French this Friday.

Jack Brown (r) scored eight tries in England’s win over Wales

France beat Australia in their semi-final fixture 84-40 thanks to the efforts of Jeremy Bourson who scored five tries, three of which were scored within 17 minutes of each other.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England vs France at the wheelchair rugby league World Cup...

When is England vs France?

The match is set to take place on Friday 18 November 2022 with kick-off set for 7.30pm GMT. The match will be hosted by Manchester Central Convention Complex - a former railway station which was turned into an exhibition and conference centre in 1986.

How to watch England vs France

BBC has all of the coverage from the Rugby League World Cup and will show England’s shot at World Cup glory on Friday. BBC Two will show the match with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 7.30pm start. Fans unable to watch on TV can also stream the match on BBC iPlayer.

How to buy tickets for England vs France

Tickets are still available for England’s World Cup final match. Fans must register a free account with the Rugby League website to find out available seating and prices for the wheelchair final.

England vs France odds

Odds courtesy of William Hill:

England to win: 4/6

France to win: 6/5

Team news:

The teams haven’t named their playing squad ahead of the final but here are both sides’ full World Cup squads:

England: Tom Halliwell, Seb Bechara, Wayne Boardman, Jack Brown, Nathan Collins, Joe Coyd, Rob Hawkins, Lewis King, Adam Rigby, Declan Roberts, James Simpson.