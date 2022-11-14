Everything you need to know ahead of England’s semi-final match against New Zealand in Women’s RLWC 2022

England have had three wins from their three group stage matches and will now fight for a place in the grand finale when they take on New Zealand in the semi-final this evening. England’s Rugby League squad first took on Brazil and triumphed with a 72-4 win over their first opponents before thumping Canada 54-5.

Their final group stage fixture then came against Papua New Guinea and England allowed them to score just 4 points as they went on to score 42, putting them firmly at the top of their group and with a place in the knockout stages.

They will now take on New Zealand, Group A runners-up in the semi-final and Rugby League icon Amy Hardcastle believes England have what it takes to beat one of the tournament favourites: “Going into this New Zealand game we are really excited. We have taken a lot of positivity from playing PNG because they were a really physical side and we know that New Zealand are going to be physical as well. For us, we believe that we can win this semi-final and get to that final.

“We are just really excited for this opportunity to play against some of the best. It is just focusing on us, focusing on our strengths, and keeping that belief within the team. We aren’t doing it for ourselves, we are doing it for girls and women’s rugby league.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s semi-final clash with New Zealand...

When is England vs New Zealand?

The two sides will meet on Monday 14 November 2022 and kick-off is scheduled for 7.30pm GMT. York’s LNER Community Stadium will host the match and the stadium, opened in February 2021, has a capacity for 8,500 fans. It is the home of both York City Football Club and the York City Knights Rugby League side.

The match is a double header and will come after Australia play Papua New Guinea in the first semi-final. This fixture is set to start at 5pm GMT.

How to watch England vs New Zealand at Women’s RLWC

England’s match will be televised by BBC Two, with coverage of the semi-final starting at 7pm ahead of the 7.30pm kick-off. It will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those unable to catch the action on TV.

How to buy tickets for England vs New Zealand

Tickets are still available to purchase for the upcoming semi-final and those with tickets can watch both semi-final fixtures taking place in York. To buy tickets, fans must register a free account with the RLWC2021 website to find out prices and available seats.

Team News

England’s Vicky Molyneux will return to the 19-player squad, marking the only change to the squad. The Wigan Warriors back row was player of the match following England’s win over Canada but was then rested against Papua New Guinea.

England: Emily Rudge (C), Tara Stanley, Caitlin Beevers, Fran Goldthorp, Amy Hardcastle, Leah Burke, Georgia Roche, Courtney Winfield-Hill, Grace Field, Tara Jones, Hollie Dodd, Jodie Cunningham, Vicky Molyneux, Vicky Whitfield, Shona Hoyle, Olivia Wood, Paige Travis, Keara Bennett, Zoe Harris.