England picked up six points from six in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup group stage

The Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup got underway earlier last week as England opened their account with a comfortable 38-8 win over Australia. Tom Coyd’s side enjoyed three victories from three in Group A.

England will now prepare for their semi-final clash after they completed a dominating 121-0 win over Ireland in their final group fixture. It was Coyd’s younger brother, Joe, that claimed the headlines for his Player of the Match performance that saw the 25-year-old score 21 tries.

Meanwhile, Wales also confirmed their place in the semi-finals after a 70-36 victory over Scotland on Thursday. Andrew Higgins scored four tries and Scott Trigg-Turner claimed a hat-trick as the Scots suffered their third consecutive defeat. France and Australia have also progressed to the semi-finals, with the latter finishing second in England’s group.

With less than a week to go before the competition comes to an end, here are all the details ahead of the semis...

When are the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup semi-finals?

France will face Australia in the first of the two semi-finals tomorrow (Sunday November 13) at 12pm. The second clash between England and Wales will follow at 2:30pm. Both matches will take place at the EIS in Sheffield.

How to watch the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup semi-finals

Just like all of the matches throughout the tournament, both semi-finals will be broadcast live on BBC Two. Coverage will begin at 11:45 - 15 minutes before the first semi - and will conclude at 4:40pm.

You can also live stream the semi-finals through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online - avaialble on any mobile or tablet device.

Ticket details

Tickets are still available ahead of the two matches tomorrow afternoon via the Rugby League World Cup 2021 website. Prices start from £10 for adults and £2.21 for under 16s, though you have to create an account before purchasing.

When is the final?

The final brings the Wheelchair Rugby World Cup to an end on Friday 18th November - kicking off at 7:30pm. The highly anticipated, that is guarantee to feature one of England or Wales, will be held at Manchester Central. The north west venue has previously hosted the likes of U2, Metallica and Oasis, as well as the 2002 Commonwealth Games and the Labour Party’s annual conference.

What has been said?

England captain Tom Halliwell has shared his excitement ahead of their semi-final clash with Wales. He said: “This World Cup semi-final is probably one of the biggest games of my career so far.

“England versus Wales is going to be tough, fierce and massive. “This game probably beats the previous final, this is playing and competing for your country.”

