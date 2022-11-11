Shaun Wane’s side are looking to make it back in the showpiece event and lift the trophy for the very first time but still have a lot of work to do.

Over a month of incredible action is closing in on its culmination as this weekend sees the 2021 Rugby League World Cup reach the semi-final stage.

The rescheduled tournament has seen the hosts storm through to the last four with wins over the likes of Papua New Guinea, France and Greece. Their semi-final will see them once again face Samoa, who were drawn in the same group as Shaun Wane’s side where England stormed to a commanding 60-6 victory. The winner will then take on either Australia or New Zealand in the final at Old Trafford on November 19.

Here is everything you need to know about the semi-final between England and Samoa including when and where its being played and how to watch it on UK TV:

England vs Samoa Rugby League World Cup semi-final date and kick off time

England vs Samoa will be the second of the two Rugby League World Cup semi-final matches and will be played on Saturday, November 12. The match is due to kick off at 2:30 pm (GMT). The two teams will already know their potential final opponents ahead of the match with the first semi-final, between Australia and New Zealand, taking place the day before on Friday, November 11.

England vs Samoa Rugby League World Cup semi-final venue

The match between England and Samoa will be played at the Emirates Stadium in North London, the home of Arsenal Football Club. It is the first, and only, match of the tournament that is being played at the 60,000 capacity venue. Built in 2006, the stadium is primarily used for football matches but has held other sporting events in the past.

England vs Samoa Rugby League World Cup semi-final tickets

Tickets for the match are still available to purchase through the official Rugby League World Cup 2021 website. A variety of pricing options are available ranging between £30 and £110 for adults or £15 to £30 for concessions.

What TV channel is England vs Samoa Rugby League World Cup semi-final on?

The Rugby League World Cup semi-final between England and Samoa will be broadcast live on BBC One with build-up starting from 1:45pm (GMT) - 45 minutes before kick off. The match will also be availiable to stream online through the BBC Iplayer website and the BBC Iplayer app - which can be downloaded through most mainstream app stores. A TV licence is required to stream live events through the Iplayer.

