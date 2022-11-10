Gregor Townsend will be looking to lead the Scots to their first ever victory over the All Blacks when they visit Murrayfield this weekend.

Scotland are now two matches into their Autumn International test series having put their 15-16 defeat to Australia behind them with a decent 28-12 victory over Fiji last weekend in Edinburgh.

Gregor Townsend’s side are now halfway through the series and face their biggest test so far when they host New Zealand this weekend. It will be the 32nd meeting of the two nations and Scotland have never beaten the All Blacks with their latest result being a 22-17 win for the visitors at Murrayfield in 2017. Here is everything you need to know about when the match is due to kick off how to watch is in the UK and the early team news:

Scotland vs New Zealand Autumn International date and kick off time

The international test match between Scotland and New Zealand is due to be played on Sunday, November 13 2022. The game is scheduled for a 2:15pm (GMT) kick off at Murrayfield, the home of Scottish rugby in Edinburgh. Tickets for the match have sold out.

Scotland vs New Zealand Autumn International TV and live stream info

The international test match between Scotland and New Zealand will be shown live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Prime members in the UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) and Ireland can watch the 2022 Rugby Autumn Nation series on Prime Video for no additional fees. Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial of Prime (£8.99/month or £95/year), or our Prime Video subscription (£5.99/month).

Amazon Prime will show the entire Autumn Nations Series which also includes Scotland’s remaining fixture against Argentina next weekend as well as all the matches for England, Ireland and Wales. Prime Video can be accessed via the app on smart TVs and mobile devices as well as online and via an Amazon Fire Stick. Match replays and highlights will also be available shortly after the end of the match.

Scotland vs New Zealand Autumn International team news

The big news for Scotland is the return of Finn Russell for Scotland having not been named in Gregor Townsend’s initial squad. With fellow fly-half Adam Hastings dropping out through an injury sustained in last weekend’s win over Fiji, Russell was a late call up after his initial, highly controversial, omission. Both nations will be expected to name their starting XVs and replacements for the match either on Thursday, November 10, or Friday, November 11.

Scotland vs New Zealand head-to-head record

This weekend's test match will be the 32nd meeting of the two nations and Scotland have never beaten the All Blacks. New Zealand have won 30 out of 32 of the fixtures while the other two, played in 1964 and 1983 respectivley, ended in draws.