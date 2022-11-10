Eddie Jones’ side are looking to bounce back after losing their first match of the Autumn Series to Argentina last weekend.

England’s Autumn International test series got off to a disappointing start last weekend as Eddie Jones’ side went down 29-30 to a fantastic Argentina side.

That was the first of four matches that England will play during the international window and they are back in action again this Saturday as Japan visit Twickenham. It will be the first time the two nations have faced each other since 2018 where England were 35-15 winners. Here is everything you need to know about when the match is due to kick off how to watch is in the UK and the early team news:

England vs Japan Autumn International date and kick off time

The international test match between England and Japan is due to be played on Saturday, November 12 2022. The game is scheduled for a 3:15pm (GMT) kick off at Twickenham, the home of English rugby in London. Tickets for the match are still available through the official RFU website.

England vs Japan Autumn International TV and live stream info

The international test match between England and Japan will be shown live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Prime members in the UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) and Ireland can watch the 2022 Rugby Autumn Nation series on Prime Video for no additional fees. Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial of Prime (£8.99/month or £95/year), or our Prime Video subscription (£5.99/month).

Amazon Prime will show the entire Autumn Nations Series which also includes England’s remaining two fixtures against New Zealand and South Africa as well as all the matches for Scotland, Ireland and Wales. Prime Video can be accessed via the app on smart TVs and mobile devices as well as online and via an Amazon Fire Stick. Match replays and highlights will also be available shortly after the end of the match.

England vs Japan Autumn International team news

Both nations are expected to name the starting XVs and replacements on Thursday, November 10. Here are the full squad lists for both to choose from ahead of the match:

England: Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Tom Pearson (London Irish), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints), Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby), Hugh Tizard (Saracens), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Willis (Wasps), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Will Joseph (London Irish), Max Malins (Saracens), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

