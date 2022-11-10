Wayne Pivac’s side are looking to bounce back after losing their first match of the Autumn Series to New Zealand last weekend.

Wales’ Autumn International test series got off to a disappointing start last weekend as Wayne Pivac’s side went down 55-23 in a resounding defeat to the All Blacks.

That was the first of four matches that Wales will play during the international window and they are back in action again this Saturday as Argentina visit the Principality Stadium. Los Pumas come into the match on a high having recorded a fantastic 30-29 win over England at Twickenham last weekend. Here is everything you need to know about when the match is due to kick off how to watch is in the UK and the early team news:

Wales vs Argentina Autumn International date and kick off time

The international test match between Wales and Argentina will be shown live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Prime members in the UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) and Ireland can watch the 2022 Rugby Autumn Nation series on Prime Video for no additional fees. Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial of Prime (£8.99/month or £95/year), or our Prime Video subscription (£5.99/month).

Amazon Prime will show the entire Autumn Nations Series which also includes Wales’ remaining two fixtures against Georgia and Australia as well as all the matches for Scotland, Ireland and England. Prime Video can be accessed via the app on smart TVs and mobile devices as well as online and via an Amazon Fire Stick. Match replays and highlights will also be available shortly after the end of the match.

Wales vs Argentina Autumn International team news

Wales have named their starting XV and replacements for the match: 15 Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 20 caps), 14 Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys – 52 caps), 13 George North (Ospreys – 106 caps), 12 Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 24 caps), 11 Rio Dyer (Dragons – 1 cap), 10 Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys – 33 caps), 9 Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 37 caps), 1 Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 14 caps), 2 Ken Owens (Scarlets – 83 caps), 3 Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 42 caps), 4 Will Rowlands (Dragons – 22 caps), 5 Adam Beard (Ospreys – 38 caps), 6 Dan Lydiate (Ospreys – 68 caps), 7 Justin Tipuric (Ospreys – 86 caps) captain, 8 Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby – 92 caps).

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 31 caps), 17 Rhodri Jones (Dragons – 21 caps), 18 Sam Wainwright (Saracens – 2 caps), 19 Ben Carter (Dragons – 6 caps), 20 Jac Morgan (Ospreys – 3 caps), 21 Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 15 caps), 22 Rhys Priestland (Cardiff Rugby – 53 caps), 23 Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 34 caps)

Wales vs Argentina head-to-head record