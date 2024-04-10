Promising rugby star Gabriel Holt has died aged 21. (GoFundMe)

Welsh rugby league ace Gabriel Holt has died suddenly at the age of 21. Holt played for Wigan St Patricks and the University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN) in Preston. The youngster was born in Lancashire but qualified for Wales through heritage. He won three caps for Wales students last year and was named in this year’s squad for the upcoming Four Nations tournament.

Wales Students head coach Craig Fisher paid tribute to Holt in an emotional statement.

He said: "Lost for words is somewhat of an understatement. No words will ever be able to articulate what an exceptional human being you were.

"You were a leader, a team-mate, a champion but most of all a friend to everyone you met.

"I feel privileged to have known you and to have coached you. I know how proud you were to wear the red of Wales and were itching to tear into the 2024 Four Nations.

"As heart-wrenching as it will be that you won’t be with us in person to go to war with us, we will take comfort in knowing that our Angel Gabriel will be with us every step of the way.

"GodSpeed young man. Forever your coach."

The official account for the Welsh Rugby League posted: "RIP Gabriel Holt.

"We're shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of current Wales Students international player, Gabriel Holt, aged just 21.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to all Gabriel’s team-mates, friends and family. Ein cydymdeimlad [Our condolences]."

Wigan St Patricks also posted on their Facebook page: "The club are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Gabriel Holt. A current open age player who has progressed through our junior section starting at u13s. Gabe was loved throughout the club and especially with his selection for Wales RL students over the last few years.

"We are forever immensely proud of his achievements on and off the field. His humour and love for life will never be forgotten as he brightened up a room and was always the one to try make anyone laugh and appreciate the moment. His friendship was long lasting with all his teammates in particular from the junior age group through to u18s. The gel of that group that would bring us all together.