Wayne Pivac’s side head to Bloemfontein this weekend after a heartbreaking 32-29 defeat in the first test.

The Welsh rugby union side are getting set for the second of three matches in South Africa as their summer test series against the Springboks continues this weekend.

Wayne Pivac’s side suffered a 32-29 defeat in Pretoria last Saturday, despite storming into an early lead against the World Champions, and will need a win in Bloemfontein to keep their hopes of an overall series win alive.

A victory for the Boks will ensure they win the best of three series and will be playing for a clean sweep going into the final test in Cape Town.

Here is everything you need to know about when the second test will be played, how to watch it in the UK and when it will kick off:

When is South Africa vs Wales second test?

The second test of the series is being played at the Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein on Saturday, July 2 2022.

The 46,000 capacity venue, Toyota Stadium for sponsorship reasons, was built in 1995 to be one of the host venues of that year’s Rugby World Cup.

It was also used as one of the host venues for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Wales have played at the venue twice before and lost both during summer tours in 2002 and 2008.

South Africa vs Wales UK kick off time

All three fixtures are scheduled to kick off at 4.05pm BST.

South Africa is only two hours ahead of the United Kingdom and uses the South Africa Standard Time.

How to watch South Africa vs Wales on UK TV

In the UK, Sky Sports have the rights to broadcast all three matches of Wales’ summer test series in South Africa.

The second test will be shown on Sky Sports Action (Sky channel 407) from 3:30pm.

Sky customers can watch all the action on TV or online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can also watch the series by purchasing a subscription to NowTV.

The streaming service offers one day subscriptions or monthly subscriptions that will cover both the second and third tests as well as all the action from New Zealand vs Ireland, Australia vs England and Argentina vs Scotland.

South Africa vs Wales early betting odds

The first test saw South Africa start as 1/8 favourites and, despite being run so close by the Welsh, are even heavier favourites for the second test.

The hosts are priced at 1/10 in the early market while Wales start off at 6/1.

The two sides were set for a draw in the first test before Damian Willemse notched the deciding penalty in stoppage time with the last action of the match and punters who think the second test could end all square can take advantage of 35/1 odds.