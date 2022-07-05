Eddie Jones’ side head to Brisbane for a must win match after losing the first test 30-28 in Perth.

England’s rugby union side are getting set for the second of three matches in Australia as their summer test series against the Wallabies continues this weekend.

Eddie Jones’ side suffered a 30-28 defeat in Perth last Saturday, despite the hosts playing most of the match with 14 men, and will need a win in Brisbane to keep their hopes of an overall series win alive.

A victory for the Aussies will ensure they’ll win the best of three series and will be playing for a clean sweep going into the final test in Sydney.

Here is everything you need to know about when the second test will be played, how to watch it in the UK and when it will kick off:

When is Australia vs England second test?

The second test of the series is being played at Lang Park, Brisbane on Saturday, July 2 2022.

The 52,500 capacity venue is nicknamed: ‘The Cauldron’ and is the traditional home of rugby league in Brisbane.

England have fond memories of Lang Park having won on their last trip to the stadium in June 2016.

A 39-28 victory in that test kicked off a clean sweep in that year’s summer series.

It was the third time that England had played at Lang Park and their first win there, having lost their previous two matches to the Wallabies in 2004 and 1998.

Australia vs England UK kick off time

Rugby fans won’t have to get up too early to catch the first test of the series but it will be a morning start as the match kicks off at 10:55am BST.

In local time (AWST) that is a 7:55pm kick off.

All three matches in the series are scheduled to kick off at the same time in the UK.

Australia, as a country, has three different time zones - Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST), Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) and Australian Western Standard Time (AWST).

How to watch Australia vs England second test on UK TV

In the UK, Sky Sports have the rights to broadcast all three matches of England’s summer test series in Australia.

The second test will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401) and Sky Sports Action (Sky channel 407) from 10:15am.

Sky customers can watch all the action on TV or online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can also watch the series by purchasing a subscription to NowTV.

The streaming service offers one day subscriptions or monthly subscriptions that will cover both the second and third tests as well as all the action from New Zealand vs Ireland, South Africa vs Wales and Argentina vs Scotland.

Australia vs England betting odds

The Wallabies are the early favourites to win the second test, priced at 8/13.

England are 6/4 and the draw is 19/1.