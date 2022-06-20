Eddie Jones’ side head down under for three matches with the Wallabies in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney.

England’s rugby union side are heading to the other side of the globe for a three match test series against old rivals Australia this summer.

Eddie Jones’ will take a squad mixed with experienced campaigners and new faces to face the Wallabies - who they have an impressive record against in recent years.

Australia have not beaten England since the pool stage of the 2015 Rugby World Cup with former Wallabies’ head coach Jones having guided them to eight victories in a row against the nation of his birth.

It will give fans a chance to look at some of the up and coming talents ahead of their Autumn International schedule later this year where they face South African and New Zealand as well as Argentina and Japan at Twickenham.

Here is everything you need to know about England’s upcoming tour of Australia including the schedule, kick-off times both local and in the UK and the England squad that will travel:

Australia v England summer tour dates

Three test matches will be played between July 2 and July 16 in three different venues across Australia.

Here are the dates and venues for the three tests:

1st Test - Optus Stadium (Perth), July 2

2nd Test - Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane), July 9

3rd Test - Sydney Cricket Ground (Sydney), July 16

Australia v England kick-off times

All three matches will kick off at different times in Australia, a country which has three different time zones alone, but will all start at the same time in the UK.

For rugby fans back home, all three tests are due to kick off at 10:55am BST.

In terms of local time, the first test in Perth will kick off at 5:55pm AWST, the second test in Brisbane at 7:55pm AEST and the third and final test in Sydney at 7:55pm AEST.

How to watch Australia v England on UK TV

Sky Sports have the rights to broadcast all three matches of England’s summer test series in Australia.

Sky customers can watch all the action on TV or online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can also watch the series by purchasing a subscription to NowTV.

The streaming service offers one day subscriptions or monthly subscriptions that will cover all three tests.

England squad for Australia series

Eddie Jones has named eight uncapped players in his squad for the series while ten of the team will be travelling down under again having been part of the squad that won all three tests when England last traveled to Australia in 2016.

The full squad is: Ollie Chessum, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Bevan Rodd, Patrick Schickerling, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis, Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Fraser Dingwall, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Will Joseph, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Jack Nowell Guy Porter, Harry Randall, Jack van Poortvliet, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward.