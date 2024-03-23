Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Guinness Premiership continues today after a short break to accommodate the Six Nations 2024, with one of this weekend’s most tantalizing games the London derby between Saracens and Harlequins, taking place a little later on this afternoon.

Owen Farrell is set to make his 250th appearance for Saracens, taking up the fly-half position. Following their participation in the Six Nations, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly are back in action for the club. Saracens' squad is further bolstered by Jamie George, the England team's captain, who, although starting from the bench, returns as hooker for this match.

As for Harlequins, they welcome back six internationals to their starting lineup. The English contingent of Joe Marler, Alex Dombrandt, Danny Care, and Marcus Smith are back, along with Louis Lynagh from Italy and Dillon Lewis from Wales, with Lewis expected to make an impact as a substitute.

How have Saracens and Harlequins performed in the last five matches?

Jarrod Evans and Dino Lamb-Cona of Harlequins tackl Theo Dan of Saracens during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Harlequins and Saracens at The Stoop on November 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Saracens have had a mixed performance in their last five matches across different competitions. They secured a win against Exeter with a score of 40-22, demonstrating a strong showing in the Gallagher Premiership on January 27, 2024. Before this victory, they triumphed over Lyon with a 39-24 score in the Investec Champions Cup on January 20, 2024.

However, they faced a tough challenge against Bordeaux-Begles in the Investec Champions Cup on January 14, 2024, where they were defeated with a significant gap, the match ending 55-15 in favour of Bordeaux-Begles. Their match against Leicester Tigers on January 6, 2024, resulted in a loss with a score of 19-10 in the Gallagher Premiership. Yet, they bounced back against Newcastle Falcons on December 30, 2023, winning 37-19 in the Gallagher Premiership​​.

Danny Care of Harlequins kicks the ball during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Harlequins and Saracens at The Stoop on November 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

In their last five matches, Harlequins achieved victories against Ulster and Cardiff Rugby in the Investec Champions Cup, and against Newcastle Falcons in the Gallagher Premiership. However, they faced defeats in their most recent Gallagher Premiership matches against Leicester Tigers and Gloucester

What time does Saracens vs Harlequins kick-off?

Saracens v Harlequins will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 3:05pm on Saturday 23rd March 2024.

How can I watch Saracens vs Harlequins on TV or streaming online?