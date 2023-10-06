Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland and Ireland collide at the Rugby World Cup in one of the most high-stakes games of the tournament so far. The match is set to play a decisive role in deciding the nation that will play in the knockout rounds of the tournament and Gregor Townsend’s side know that a victory is a must if they are to keep their dreams alive in this year’s competition.

The Rugby World Cup is a stage where legends are made and this fixture has the makings of being an all-time classic. But when is Scotland’s clash with Ireland and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Scotland vs Ireland?

Scotland and Ireland will go head to head at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday 7 October at 8pm. The venue is the biggest in the entire competition and it can hold up to 80,000 supporters. Ireland entered the game high on confidence and they have won all of their last eight matches - including a 22-7 win at Murrayfield in March.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland

Scotland vs Ireland will be shown live on freeview TV and fans can follow all of the action on ITV1. Build up to the huge game begins at 7.15pm - around 45 minutes before kick off.

Fans can stream the action live through ITV X and fans are able to download the app through a mobile phone or electronic device.

What are the latest odds?

Ireland are the clear favourites to continue their excellent winning streak and SkyBet have given them odds of 1/6 to triumph over Scotland. Scotland are faced with a huge task and they are 9/2 underdogs to stage an upset in Paris. A draw is priced at 28/1 with the bookies.

What has been said?

Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn believes his side will end Ireland’s recent strong run: “It’s win or go home. Everyone is pumped for it. They have been on a good run of form recently, but we’ll end that on Saturday.”

Captain Jamie Ritchie added: “We were written off by a lot of people going into this pool. It was always going to be tough for us to get out of it, but we very much have the belief and it’s still there ready for Saturday. We believe we can go there, do enough to get out of the pool and keep our World Cup alive. If we lose the game, we’re going home.

“We’ve been written off against the top two teams in the world but, for us, we’re not going to die wondering, we’ve got to fire every bullet in our gun and we’ve got to go out there and play our best game and it is in our hands from now. So, the pressure is off in that sense in that we know where we stand and we’re not relying on anyone else other than ourselves.”

Ireland winger James Lowe is taking nothing for granted as his nation aim to top their pool. He said: “Obviously it does give us confidence in what we’ve done over the last three to four years in terms of what we’ve built. We know what works but even in wins there’s still things to learn. Invincible? I wouldn’t go anywhere near that word. Complacency is something that can’t creep into this group as well and it doesn’t.

“We understand the serious threats and we’ve respected every opposition that we’ve played so far in this competition. We’re just as diligent with Scotland as we were with South Africa, Romania, and Tonga.