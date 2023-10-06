St Helens have been the dominant force in recent years but Catalans Dragons have home advantage

St Helens are chasing a fifth consecutive Grand Final win in succession as they prepare to take on Catalans Dragons in a highly-anticipated Super League semi-final.

Paul Wellens steered his St Helen’s team to this stage with a play-off eliminator victory over Warrington Wolves last time out. Catalans boss Steve McNamara is expecting a difficult battle for his team to reach the Grand Final on 14 October but his team are blessed with home advantage and the backing of their supporters.

McNamara has stated that his side have achieved success through their defensive record and he is hoping for another strong display to defeat the world club champions.

He explained: “They are what they are as a club, they’re the current world club champions. But we’re confident. We’ve earned the right to get a home semi-final this year.”

The match is expected to attract huge interest from rugby league fans around the world and many will undoubtedly be tuning in to watch all of the action from Stade Gilbert Brutus. But when is St Helens vs Catalans Dragons and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action? Here’s all you need to know.

When is St Helens vs Catalans Dragons?

St Helens will go head to head with Catalans Dragons on Friday 6 October and the semi-final clash begins at 8pm. The last fixture between the two teams took place on 13 July and Catalans recorded a 14-12 win on that occasion.

How to watch St Helens vs Catalan Dragons

Sky Showcase and Sky Sports Mix will provide comprehensive coverage of the clash between St Helens and Catalans Dragons. Build up begins at 7.30pm and the game gets underway at 8pm. Sky Sports Mix and Sky Showcase are free to all Sky TV subscribers, even those without a Sky Sports package. Sky Showcase is normally available on basic Virgin TV packages. It is Sky channel 106 and Virgn Media channel 109.

Fans can also stream the action through SkyGo which can be downloaded through a mobile phone or electronic device. Freeview viewers will be able to listen to commentary through BBC Radio Merseyside and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

What has been said?

St Helens boss Paul Wellens said ahead of the game: “When you get two teams that can play at really high level of intensity it makes these those kinds of games very attritional when you play Catalans. “We know only too well what we’re what we’re coming up against. That’s what we’re going to get and that’s what we’re going to try and give as well. I think both teams have played each other enough in recent years to understand how both teams play.

“Obviously, you have got to recognise individual threats within that, but I don’t think either team is going to go into a big game at the end of the year and change what they do. So it’s about committing to you identity as a team and hoping that throughout the course of the game what opportunities you manage to get that that you nail them. And on the flip side when you come under pressure, can you can you ride that out – and that is invariably how you win big games.”

Catalans boss Steve McNamara added: “For French rugby league and the Catalan people it’s important. Without a doubt we understand the responsibility around that and we try and represent French rugby league as well as we can week in week out. It’s great to show some consistency over the past four seasons with finishing in the top four and being the top two this year to give ourselves a great opportunity.