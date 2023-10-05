Match officials for Argentina vs Japan in Nantes have been confirmed

Argentina will face Japan in a winner-takes-all group stage match at the Rugby World Cup.

The Pool D finale has huge stakes as both sides vie for a spot in the quarter-finals. The victor of the clash in Nantes on Sunday, 8 October, will most likely face Wales in the knock-out stages next weekend.

Los Pumas tournament kicked-off in disappointing style with a defeat to 14-man England but they have bounced back with victory over Samoa and Chile. Prior to the tournament, based on England's disappointing form in 2023, Argentina had been many pundits favourites to advance from the group.

Japan are aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the second time in successive tournaments. The Brave Blossoms announced themselves on the world stage with a huge upset win over South Africa in 2015 - before topping their group over Scotland in the home world cup in 2019.

A victory over Samoa in a dramatic game in Toulouse last week means Japan known that victory over Argentina will take them into the knock-out stages. But Los Pumas will be the favourites and are ranked three places higher than the Japanese in the latest rankings.

World Rugby has confirmed the match officials at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on Sunday, 8 October. Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Argentina vs Japan?

New Zealand official Ben O'Keeffe will take charge of the match in Nantes on Sunday. It is his third match of the tournament and first since the huge clash between Ireland and South Africa in the third round.

O'Keeffe began officiating in 2008 aged 19 and became a professional referee for the New Zealand Rugby Union in 2013. He made his bow in Super Rugby in 2015 and was named New Zealand Referee of the year in 2018, 2021 and 2022. He took charge of Super Rugby Aotearoa 2021 final as well as Super Rugby Pacific finals in 2022 and 2023.

He joined the Test Match circuit in 2016 and has taken charge of games in the Six Nations as well as during the 2021 British and Irish Lions series in South Africa. O'Keefe refereed three matches during the pool stages of the 2019 world cup in Japan and was praised for his handling of the host nation's historic win over Scotland in the final pool match of the tournament.

Who is the TMO and touch judges?

O'Keeffe will be joined by fellow New Zealand officials Paul Williams and James Doleman, who will serve as his touch judges and assistant referees. Williams has refereed a number of matches at the tournament include Argentina's match against Chile last weekend.

The TMO will be New Zealand's Brendon Pickerill.

How to watch Argentina vs Japan?

ITV (and STV in Scotland) have exclusive broadcast rights in the UK for the whole 2023 Rugby World Cup tournament. The match will be on ITV1 - and also ITVX streaming services - on Sunday lunchtime.