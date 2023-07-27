The two Six Nations rivals will meet at Murrayfield in Edinburgh as they begin their preparations for this summer’s Rugby World Cup in France.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off in six weeks times and Europe’s biggest nations will begin their preparations with a series of warm up matches over the next few weekends.

The ‘Summer Nations Series’ will see a number of high profile clashes taking place including Wales vs England, Ireland vs England and Scotland vs France as the coaches take one final look at their squads prior to travelling to France for the main event in September. All matches in the series will take place between July 29 and August 27.

It all kicks off this Saturday as Scotland welcome Six Nations rivals Italy to Murrayfield for the first match of the warm-up schedule. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the clash in the UK and if tickets are still available:

Is Scotland vs Italy on TV? How to watch Rugby international in the UK

Scotland vs Italy is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime TV. The match kicks off at 3:15pm (BST) on Saturday, July 29 and build-up will start from 2:55pm on the streaming service.

Amazon will be streaming all of the major matches from the Summer Nations Series over the next few weeks including Scotland vs France, Wales vs England and Ireland vs England. Other major clashes include France vs Australia, England vs Fiji and Wales vs South Africa.

Scotland vs Italy team news

Glasgow Warriors flanker Rory Darge will captain Scotland for the first time as he leads his country out at Murrayfield against the Italians this weekend. Gregor Townsend has mixed up his squad for the first match with several big names including Finn Russell, Duhan van der Merwe and Huw Jones among the big names who will not be involved.

It will also be the first match that the Scots play since former skipper and 100 times capped full-back Stuart Hogg announced his retirement. Howere, there is a return to the team from injury for winger Darcy Graham while Centre Stafford McDowall is in the starting line-up for his debut and second row Cameron Henderson could earn his first cap from the bench. Here is the Scotland team to face Italy:

Starting XV: 15 Ollie Smith, 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Stafford McDowall, 11 Kyle Steyn, 10 Ben Healy, 9 Ali Price, 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 George Turner, 3 Murphy Walker, 4 Sam Skinner, 5 Scott Cummings, 6 Luke Crosbie, 7 Rory Darge (C), 8 Matt Fagerson. Replacements: 16 Stuart McInally, 17 Jamie Bhatti, 18 Javan Sebastian, 19 Cameron Henderson, 20 Josh Bayliss, 21 Jamie Dobie, 22 Blair Kinghorn, 23 Cameron Redpath.

Are tickets still available for Scotland vs Italy?

Tickets for the Summer Nations Series match at Murrayfield are still available to buy through the Scottish Rugby Union’s website. Prices range from £22.50 to £55 and there is good availability across all sections of the stadium.