Former prop, Paul Rendall, played in two World Cups for England

Paul Rendall (right) playing for England in 1988

The former Englandrugby international Paul Rendall has died at the age of 69. The news comes a year after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Rendall won 28 caps for his country and played at both the 1987 and 1991 Rugby World Cups. He played in the front row alongside Brian Moore and Jeff Probyn, making his Test debut in 1984 when England played Wales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former prop was squeezed out of the team by Jason Leonard and he made his final appearance in the 1991 World Cup pool match against Italy where he sustained an Achilles injury, ending his international career. Rendall, nicknamed ‘The Judge’, played club rugby for Wasps.

Paul Rendall’s Rugby career

Rendall earned his first international cap at the age of 30. In 1984 he won his first Test match for England and would go on to play in 28 matches without ever scoring.

Paul Rendall (right) playing for England in 1988

He played in six Five Nations Championships (1984, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989 and 1990) as well as playing in the 1987 Rugby World Cup and three games in the 1991 World Cup.

Following his career on the pitch. Rendall worked at Bracknell RFC, first as their head coach and then as their director of Rugby. During his time with the side, he earned five promotions in six seasons, taking Bracknell to the second-tier English Championship.

What has been said?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former England captain Will Carling described the 69-year-old has “genuine, kind, loyal and tough.” Carling tweeted “The man quietly taught a young captain the importance of enjoying life! He was a master. He was also genuine, kind, loyal and tough. A lovely man.”

Former England prop and 2014 World Cup winner Rochelle Clark tweeted: “Sad to hear of England Rugby legend Paul Rendall passing. Such a character on and off the field. The ‘Judge’ will be missed. RIP to one of the greats.”

England Rugby also added their condolences by tweeting that Rendall was a “much-loved team-mate and fan favourite.”

His teammate, Moore, said: “Paul looked after me when I was a fledgling international, in the hard school of the front row.

Advertisement

Advertisement