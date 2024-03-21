Phil Lowe has died aged 74 (YouTube)

Hull KR and Great Britain icon Phil Lowe has died at the age of 74.

Lowe was an integral part of the Robins team that won the Yorkshire Cup, BBC2 Floodlit Trophy and RFL Championship, along with the Challenge Cup and Rugby League Premiership.

In total, he made 418 appearances for the Robins, sixth on the club’s all-time list and in that period he scored 179 tries, a tally only bettered by two players in Roger Millward and Steve Hartley.

The Hull KR icon operated as a skilled second row and was described by teammate Mike Stephenson as having:” a magnificent physique, high leg movement and the ability to stride out of a tackle. A giant of a man and a brilliant exponent of a forward running out wide in the centre areas.”

This talent earned him international recognition for Great Britain on 12 occasions - during a period where the team lifted the 1972 final against hosts France. After his retirement, Lowe had a short spell coaching at York and had two spells back at Hull as a director, serving as club chairman between 1992 and 1994 and more recently as football director.

He remained a fan favourite throughout his life and has been described as a ‘one-off’ by the current Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell. “Phil was an extraordinary man," he said. "A one-off. He achieved everything in the sport, being a Grand Final winner on both sides of the world. He was decorated for his country many times over. Phil did it with modesty and humility. He was my hero when growing up around the sport in the 1970s.

“The sight of Phil Lowe in full flight was something no one who witnessed it will ever forget. Phil will be greatly missed by his very many friends. A true red and white, Hull KR has lost a legend, and a part of its fabric.”