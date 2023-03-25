Saracens will take on Harlequins in The Showdown 3

Two of the biggest sides in English will face each other in a highly anticipated clash.

Top of the table Saracens are hosting Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday (25 March). It will see potential England fly-halfs Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith take each other on, hoping to boost their respective chances to wear number 10 at the world cup.

The highly anticipated clash has been dubbed The Showdown 3 and is the third time that Saracens have played at the north London stadium. The former European champions took on Bristol Bears in the previous season’s edition of The Showdown.

ITV will be providing coverage of the game on free-to-air TV as part of their coverage of the Gallagher Premiership. Saracens go into match six points clear at the top of the table, while Harlequins are hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Here is all you need to know:

Is Saracens vs Harlequins on TV?

The Showdown 3 will be shown live on both ITV and BT Sports - as well as the respective HD channels. Coverage of the game will begin on ITV1 at 2.30pm ahead of the 3pm kick-off.

BT Sports will be showing the match on BT Sports 1 from 2.30pm onwards.

How to watch the Showdown 3?

Viewers will have multiple opportunities for watching Saracens vs Harlequins. It will be available on both ITV1 and BT Sports 1.

Marcus Smith of Harlequins breaks away with the ball whilst under pressure from Owen Farrell of Saracens. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Who are the presenter and pundits on ITV?

ITV have confirmed the team who will be providing coverage of The Showdown 3 this weekend. Hugh Woozencroft will be the main presenter and he will be joined by pundits Chris Robshaw and David Flatman.

Robshaw is a former England captain and player over 250 games for Harlequins between 2005 and 2020. He had a spell in the US after leaving the London side before announcing his retirement in October 2022. Robshaw played as a flanker during his career.

David Flatman is also a former professional rugby player, having played prop for both Saracens and Bath. He was also capped eight times by England. Since retiring he has become a regular pundit - hosting a highlights show for ITV alongside Topsy Ojo.

Hugh Woozencroft is a broadcast journalist who covers a range of sports for ITV. He is the presenter for the Football League Show on the broadcaster and is a presenter on talkSPORT.

Who is the referee for The Showdown 3?

Luke Pearce will be the referee for Saracens vs Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (25 March). He has been a professional referee since 2011 and has regularly refereed in Premiership, Heineken Champions Cup and Six Nations.