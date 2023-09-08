Telling news your way
England’s last World Cup victory came back in 2003 

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
2 minutes ago
England will begin their Rugby World Cup campaign with a huge clash against Argentina at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

Steve Borthwick’s side are aiming to win the World Cup for the first time in two decades and their journey begins in Pool D which also features games against the likes of Japan, Samoa and Chile.

Argentina will provide a tough opening test for England and the South American side pulled off a surprise victory against Australia in July which will give them some confidence of topping the group.

The fixture will be a huge test of England’s credentials as they look to shake off the concerns created by warm-up defeats against Wales, Ireland and Fiji.

But when is England’s Rugby World Cup opener and how can fans follow all the action?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is England vs Argentina?

England begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Argentina on Saturday 9 September. The match is set to start at 8pm BST.

The Stade Velodrome in Marseille will play host to the contest. The venue has a capacity of around 67,000 supporters and it is also the home ground of football club Marseille.

How to watch England vs Argentina

England’s clash with Argentina will be live on free-to-air channel ITV1. Build up to the match will begin at 7.15pm.

Fans can also watch a free live stream online via the ITVX website and the app which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Team news

England will be without captain Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola due to suspension, while Anthony Watson and Jack van Poortvliet also miss out due to injury.

There are also doubts over Elliot Daly, Tom Curry, George Martin and Kyle Sinckler which add to Borthwick’s selection headache.

Argentina enter the tournament without any injuries and they are hoping that Julian Montoya of Leicester can perform at his best during the World Cup.

Who are the favourites?

SkyBet are expecting the game against England and Argentina to be a tight fought affair and both nations have been given identical odds of 10/11 to win their opener.

A draw between the two teams is priced at 20/1.

Related topics:EnglandRugby World CupSportTV