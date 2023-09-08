Scotland are hoping to progress to the knockout stage for the first time since 2015

Scotland will kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign with a blockbuster battle against reigning world champions South Africa.

Gregor Townsend’s side are aiming to win the competition for the first time in their history but they must first overcome a difficult Pool which also features the likes of Ireland, Tonga and Romania. Scotland are hoping to record their first victory over South Africa in seven meetings, with the Scots last victory coming in 2010.

The game will be an intriguing watch for fans around the world but when is Scotland vs South Africa and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs South Africa?

Scotland and South Africa will go head-to-head at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday 10 September 2023.

The venue has a capacity of around 67,000 and it is also the home stadium of French football club Marseille in Ligue 1.

How to watch Scotland vs South Africa

Scotland’s game against world champions South Africa will be shown live on ITV1 from 3.55pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide 50 minutes of build-up to the big game which kicks off at 4.45pm.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms and fans can also follow all the action for free through the ITVX website and app which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Who is the bookmakers favourite?

Scotland are the clear underdogs with the bookmakers as they travel to take on South Africa in Marseille.

They have lost all of their last seven matches against the reigning champions and their last victory came back in 2010.

SkyBet have priced Scotland at 10/3 to win the game, while South Africa are priced at 1/5.