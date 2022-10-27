Scotland men’s rugby union side are back in action this weekend as they take on the Wallabies in their opening Autumn Nations Series clash

Scotland are set to enter the Autumn Nations Series following their series against Argentina in July which saw Argentina take the win 2-1. Scotland bounced back from a first match defeat to win the second 29-6 and set up an exciting decider but the hosts were able to steal the glory after beating the Scots 26-18.

As they prepare to face Australia, Scotland will be without Finn Russell who has been dropped. Russell and Gregor Townsend have endured a strained relationship which worsened after the fly-half broke protocol earlier this summer and was then subsequently dropped for the international series. Russell may have found he has already played his last game for his country and if his potential replacements play well, he could well be out of the World Cup next year.

As the two sides prepare for the first of four autumn internationals, here is all you need to know...

When is Scotland vs Australia?

The two nations will face each other on Saturday 29 October at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Kick-off is set for 5.30pm BST. Murrayfield Stadium has a capacity for 67,144 and was first opened in 1925. It is the fifth largest stadium in the UK.

Finn Russell will not feature in Autumn Nation Series

How to watch Scotland vs Australia

The match will not be available to watch on TV but can be streamed through Amazon Prime. Coverage will begin at 5pm ready for the 5.30pm kick-off and those wishing to watch must sign up for an account with Amazon Prime. The first 30 days of the subscription will be free after which it costs from £7.99/month.

How to buy tickets for Scotland vs Australia

Tickets for the fixture are still available to purchase through Ticketmaster and the Scotland Rugby website. The cost of remaining tickets are expected to range from £22 to around £70.

Scotland vs Australia head-to-head

The two sides have met on 33 occasions since their first meeting in 1927 and the Wallabies have claimed victory on 21 occasions whilst the Scots have won on 12. Their last meeting came during the 2021 Autumn Nations Series and the Scotland claimed their third successive win over Australia by winning 15-13. SkyBet have got both Scotland and Australia to win at 10/11 with a draw at 20/1

Team News

Scotland will have Jamie Ritchie leading them out after Stuart Hogg was found to be among those breaking squad protocol following Scotland’s return from Italy earlier this year.

Finn Russell is the notable exception from this squad after being involved in the same incident, and Blair Kinghorn and Adam Hastings are expected to battle it out for the number 10 jersey. Sam Johnson will also not be in the squad after he broke his jaw while playing for Glasgow at the weekend.

Scotland squad:

Playing XI: Ollie Smith; Darcy Graham; Mark Bennett; Sione Tuipulotu; Duhan van der Merwe, Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price, Pierre SChoeman, Dave Cherry, Zander Fagerson, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson

Replacements: George Turner. Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Glen Young, Jack Dempsey, George Horne, Ross Thompson, Damien Hoyland

Australia have named their playing XV for their upcoming fixture against the Scots with Rory Arnold set to make his first start for Australia since the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, James O’Connor, Nick White, James Slipper, Folau Fainga’a, Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Izack Rodda, Rob Leota, Michael Hooper (C), Rob Valetini.