Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For any fans who are mourning the lack of Six Nations action this weekend, put those worries aside as the Women's Six Nations tournament gets underway with France taking on Ireland in the competition opener. After a ground-breaking year in 2023, which saw attendances records in women's rugby smashed, the likes of Ellie Kildunne, Marlie Packer and Emily Scarratt will shortly be pulling the Red Rose shirt back on in the hopes of winning their 20th title.

England's Red Roses have dominated the competition, winning 19 out of the 28 tournaments since its first season in 1995-96, but with women's rugby around the world beginning to enjoy greatly increased financial and audience support, this year will likely see a more closely fought tournament. While previously only England and France squads had the privilege of professional contracts, Wales, Scotland, Italy and Ireland have all begun to offer such contracts to their stars, allowing for the Six Nations to become a spectacular showcase of women's rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the first round of fixtures, here is all you need to know about how to keep up with the action...

England celebrate winning their 19th Six Nations title in 2023 in front of record-breaking crowd for women's Rugby

When is the Women's Six Nations?

The tournament commences this Saturday 23 March and will conclude with the 'Super Saturday' spectacular on Saturday 27 April. Here are the five rounds of matches which will take place:

Round One:

Saturday 23 March: France vs Ireland, 2.15pm

Saturday 23 March: Wales vs Scotland, 4.45pm

Sunday 24 March: Italy vs England, 3pm

Round Two:

Saturday 30 March: Scotland vs France, 2.15pm

Saturday 30 March: England vs Wales, 4.45pm

Sunday 31 March: Ireland vs Italy, 3pm

Round Three:

Saturday 13 April: Scotland vs England, 2.15pm

Saturday 13 April: Ireland vs Wales, 4.45pm

Sunday 14 April: France vs Italy, 12.30pm

Round Four:

Saturday 20 April: England vs Ireland, 2.15pm

Saturday 20 April: Italy vs Scotland, 4.45pm

Sunday 21 April: Wales vs France, 5.15pm

Round Five:

Saturday 27 April: Wales vs Italy, 12.15pm

Saturday 27 April: Ireland vs Scotland, 2.30pm

Saturday 27 April: France vs England, 4.45pm

How to watch the Women's Six Nations

All fixtures will be shown on the BBC, which is the rights holder for the tournament. While the majority will also be on BBC Television, every fixture will be streamed on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.

Who are in the squads?

England:

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft, Lark Atkin-Davies, Sarah Beckett, Hannah Botterman, Mackenzie Carson, Poppy Cleall, Kelsey Clifford, Amy Cokayne, Maddie Feaunati, Rosie Galligan, Lizzie Hanlon, Sadia Kabeya, Alex Matthews, Maud Muir, Cath O'Donnell, Marlie Packer, Morwenna Talling, Abbie Ward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Backs: Holly Aitchison, Sophie Bridger, Jess Breach, Abby Dow, Sydney Gregson, Zoe Harrison, Tatyana Heard, Natasha Hunt, Megan Jones, Ellie Kildunne, Vicky Laflin, Lucy Packer, Helena Rowland, Emily Scarratt, Emma Sing, Ella Wyrwas

Scotland:

Forwards: Leah Barlett, Christine, Belisle, Sarah Bonar, Elliann Clarke, Lisa Cockburn, Eva Donaldson, Evie Gallagher, Merryn Gunderson, Rachel Malcolm, Elis Martin, Fiona McIntosh, Rachel McLachlan, Louise McMillan, Lana Skeldon, Alex Stewart, Emma Wassell, Molly Wright, Anne Young

Backs: Cieron Bell, Beth Blacklock, Leia Brebner-Holden, Shona Campbell, Nicole Flynn, Coreen Grant, Caity Mattinson, Mairi McDonald, Francesca McGhie, Rhona Lloyd, Helen Nelson, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Chloe Rollie, Meryl Smith, Megan Varley

France:

Forwards: Rose Bernadou, Axelle Berthoumeiu, Manon Bigot, Lea Champon, Annaelle Deshaye, Charlotte Escudero, Madoussou Fall, Manae Feleu, Teani Feleu, Emeline Gros, Gaelle Hermet, Clara Happy, Assia Khalfaoui, Romane Menager , Amber Mwayembe, Elisa Riffonneau, Agathe Sochat, Chloe Vauclin, Kiara Zago

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Backs: Cyrielle Banet, Oceane Bordes, Emilie Boulard, Pauline Bourdon-Sansus, Morgane Bourgeois, Alexandra Chambon, Caroline Drouin, Nassira Kounde, Marine Menager, Lina Queyroi, Suiliana Sivi, Lina Tuy, Gabrielle Vernier

Italy

Forwards: Ilaria Arrighetti, Alice Cassaghi, Guilia Cavina, Giordana Duca, Valeria Fedrighi, Giada Franco, Lucia Gai, Elisa Giordano, Laura Gurioli, Isabella Locatelli, Gaia Maris, Alessia Pilani, Sara Seye, Francesca Sgorbini, Emanuela Stecca, Sara Tounesi, Silvia Turani, Vittoria Vecchini, Beatrice Veronese

Backs: Beatrice Capomaggi, Micol Cavina, Alyssa D'Inca, Francesca Granzotto, Veronica Madia, Aura Muzzo, Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi, Beatrice Rigoni, Michela Sillari, Sofia Stefan, Emma Stevanin

Ireland

Forwards: Claire Boles, Ruth Campbell, Megan Collis, Eimear Corri, Sarah Delaney, Linda Djougang, Christy Haney, Brittany Hogan, Shannon Ikahihifo, Neve Jones, Sadhbh McGrath, Edel McMahon, Grace Moore, Sam Monaghan, Niamh O'Dowd, Andrea Stock, Fiona Tuite, Aoife Wafer, Dorothy Wall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Backs: Natasja Behan, Enya Breen, Katie Corrigan, Aoife Dalton, Meabh Deely, Lauren Delany, Nicole Fowley, Clare Gorman, Katie Heffernan, Eve Higgins, Dannah O'Brien, Beibhinn Parsons, Aoibheann Reilly, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Chisom Ugwueru, Katie Whelan

Wales

Forwards: Gwenllian Pyrs, Abbey Constable, Carys Phillips, Kelsey Jones, Molly Reardon, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Donna Rose, Jenni Scoble, Abbie Fleming, Natalia John, Gwen Crabb, Bryonie King, Shona Wakley, Alisha Butchers, Georgia Evans, Alex Callender, Kate Williams, Bethan Lewis, Gwennan Hopkins