Anyone missing the lack of Six Nations action this weekend? Fear not! For the Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby continues with not one, but two games set to be broadcast for the first time ever.

It’s just under a month until the Women’s Six Nations competition gets underway and fans from around the continent will be able to tune into this weekend’s clashes between Gloucester-Hartpury vs Bristol Bears and Loughborough Lightning vs Sale Sharks in order to cheer on their favourite international heroines, and hopefully discover new stars of the game.

This year marks the first season that any broadcaster has regularly picked up the PWR fixtures since its installation in 2017. We have previously been restricted to hard-to-find streaming platforms if we have wanted to watch the likes of Ellie Kildunne, Abbie Ward and Marlie Parker in action but now, in a testament to the growth of the game, TNT has been showcasing more and more of the action, with two of this weekend’s clashes now making the cut.

Ahead of the match-ups, NationalWorld chatted to former England Red Roses captain Katy Daley-McLean and 2014 World Cup hero Emily Scarratt - who will feature for Loughborough Lightning this weekend - to discuss what the improving and expanding coverage can do for the women’s game.

This weekend has been chosen, not just to mark the SuperPWR weekend, but because there are no men’s rugby fixtures taking place meaning it’s the perfect opportunity for those itching for some rugby to turn their attentions to a different league. There may understandably be some reservations that we are only able to see more of the PWR purely because there are no men’s fixtures on. But Daley-McLean - who has 116 England caps - believes there is a pragmatism that cannot be ignored.

Daley-McLean captained England to 2014 World Cup victory

“I think we have to be realistic about it”, Daley-McLean admitted. “This is one of the first years that the league has been shown on TV. Previously it was streamed and it wasn't that easy to find. In the short term if (waiting for the men’s break) is what has to happen in order for two league games to be shown then that’s the way it is.

"If we’re still having this conversation in five years time then we will be really disappointed. I think what we’ve got to continue to do is build its own audience that attracts people that want to watch it. Those people are the people watching our game. What we can’t do is replicate what the men do because I just think the women’s game is very different.

“On the flip side of that, having two league games shown on the weekend is absolutely amazing. It’s brilliant for the girls playing, it’s great for the coverage and it’s great for the build up into 2025 as well.”

Similarly, Scarratt - who is set to enjoy only her second match since a 13-month injury lay-off - added that, while we would all have loved to have seen the broadcasting increase happen sooner, it is in fact a perfect time for the game to be showcased further.

Scarratt - England's top points scorer - will be seen for Loughborough Lightning this weekend

“Previously people have always asked the question, ‘Yeah it needs to be on TV’. It also needed to be the right time for it to be on TV in terms of where our ‘product’ is at. You want to make sure you’ve got some phenomenal athletes playing some brilliant rugby in some amazingly well-supported clubs and that’s what you want to show on TNT that’s what you want to put out there.

“I think we’re in a really good place for that at the moment. And the league itself in terms of games are super competitive now, you’ve got a really good battle happening at the top, there’s one in the middle and the bottom so there are some really good match-ups happening around the league. That’s a really good place for people to get behind and support as well.”

This weekend offers Rugby fans a chance of identifying new and rising talent ahead of what is set to be a huge 18 months for the women’s game and while we have become familiar with names such as former England captain and Rugby legend Sarah Hunter, there are so many up-and-coming stars who remain unknown to us.

“Traditionally it was all about the internationals and the stars of that game”, Scarratt said. “Whereas we’ve got some brilliant personalities throughout the game. If you take our example last weekend, we were on TNT and prior to the game they did a piece on Maya Muller who’s one of our Swedish internationals.

“Without that spot being showcased, you wouldn’t necessarily know about her story, where she’s come from. I think that’s really important. People support people, so if you’re able to go down to Franklin Gardens and Daisy Hibbert-Jones makes an amazing break, you’re like ‘I'm now a Daisy supporter’ and follow her on social media, see what she’s up to. That’s a huge part of the world we’re living in at the moment and a really important thing I think to keep growing our game."

The full-back did note, however, that while the pressure of extra eyes may not faze the girls, it is highly likely they will spend more time fixing their hair before the first whistle goes!

Many may well be scrolling the channels on Saturday or Sunday afternoon, looking for what to watch, and to those who do come across the TNT coverage of the PWR, Daley-McLean has spoken of the immense quality that can be seen on the pitch: "The beauty of the PWR is you have so much quality but from around the world in the league. The opportunity you will get is to see players that you’d see again in the Six Nations. You’re allowed at the start to see the characters of these girls playing for their clubs and then you get to see them again for Six Nations, WXV then World Cup 2025.

"So I think it’s a really nice opportunity for new fans to start to find players they can relate to, one’s to support and then maybe supporting those teams as well."

Scarratt, who has scored 749 points for England, also urged fans to stick with it: “One of the biggest things I've said for a number of years is just ‘give it a chance,’” she added. If you are a rugby supporter or a women's sports supporter then just give it a chance. Sit down and watch it. We’re not trying to be anything other than what we are. We’re not trying to replicate the man or be better than anyone else. We’re just trying to do what we do and hopefully do it really well. A lot of people can really relate and appreciate that.

“There’s an array of shapes, sizes, races, everything involved in our game. Hopefully there’s someone that you can turn the telly on and relate to. I think that’s a really unique and special thing about our game. Just give it a go and see how much you enjoy it!"