Six Nations action continues this weekend, with one of the biggest rivalries in Rugby set to unfold on the pitch at Murrayfield this afternoon, with Scotland taking on England and defending the Calcutta Cup.

England will be looking to capitalize on their 14-16 win against Wales in the second round, placing them second so far in the Six Nations table, sitting behind Ireland after their 36-0 thumping against Italy in the second round following up from their 17-38 victory against France in the opening round of this year’s competition.

Scotland’s campaign so far has been mixed, having lost to France 16-20 in the second round, after a nailbiting first game this year against Wales; in the game, Scotland managed to defeat Wales 26-27, so compared to the record England currently has going into the Calcutta Cup game, it would seem the odds favour England this year.

But what is this “Calcutta Cup” that people are talking about, and why is it only defended during the Six Nations competition? NationalWorld takes a brief look at the history of the Calcutta Cup ahead of this afternoon’s clash between Scotland and England.

What is the Calcutta Cup?

The Calcutta Cup holds a rich history dating back to Christmas Day in 1872, when a spirited game of rugby union football took place in Calcutta, British India. Forty individuals, divided into two teams representing England and Scotland, engaged in the match, marking the genesis of a tradition that would endure for decades.

In the wake of this historic encounter and the burgeoning popularity of British sports in India, the Calcutta Rugby Football Club was formally established in January of the following year. Comprising expatriates, former students of Rugby School, and members of the Royal East Kent Regiment, the club quickly gained prominence within the region's sporting community. In 1874, the club attained further recognition by joining the esteemed ranks of the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

By 1878, as the club's membership waned, a decision was made to repurpose its remaining funds, totalling ₹270, to leave a lasting impact on the sport. The funds were melted down to craft a trophy, symbolising the enduring spirit of rugby football. This trophy, known as the Calcutta Cup, was presented by the club to the RFU with the noble intention of advancing the cause of rugby football.

How many times have England or Scotland won the Calcutta Cup?

As writing, England has held the Calcutta Cup 82 times, while Scotland has claimed the cup 46 times and the game has been played to a draw 16 times. Scotland, however, are the current holders of the Calcutta Cup, after beating England in 2023 23-29 away at Twickenham.

