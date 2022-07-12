Wayne Pivac has picked his squad for the third, final and deciding Test match against the Springboks

Wales will head into the third and and final match against South Africa off the back of recording their first ever win against the Springboks on home turf.

After losing the opener in Pretoria, Wales were able to level the scores to keep the series alive for the final match set to be played this weekend in Cape Town.

Wayne Pivac’s men fought back from 12-3 down to take their historic victory in Bloemfontein and will now hope to record an even more iconic win if they can beat the Springboks once more for a series win.

A late try from Josh Adams coupled with Gareth Anscombe’s conversion secured the win for Wales and Welsh star George North spoke after their win saying occasions like these is why the players put themselves through such pain barriers.

North said: “It’s why you play rugby at this level.

“To put yourself through every second of every minute of pain and put yourself in this position to play these games is what ic omes down to.

“The first game was a proper Test match and Bloemfontein was the same as it came down to one point.”

With just one game to go between Wales and South Africa, here is all you need to know for the final Test...

When is South Africa v Wales third Test?

The third and final Test will take place on Saturday 16 July 2022. It is set to be hosted by the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

What time is Kick-Off?

South Africa v Wales will kick off at 4.05pm BST.

United Kingdom is only one hour behind South Africa.

How to watch South Africa v Wales?

Sky Sports will be covering all the live action from Cape Town on Saturday. Coverage from the match will begin at 3.30pm BST on Sky Sports Action.

Who is in the squads?

South Africa’s head coach Jacques Nienaber has made 11 changes for the deciding Test match against Wales. He has largely reverted back to the starting XV that won the first Test against Wales in Pretoria

South Africa squad: 15. Damian Wallisemse; 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 13 Lukhanyo Am; 12 Damian de Allende; 11 Makazole Mapimpi; 10 Handre Pollard; 9 Jaden Hendrikse; 1 Trevor Nyakane; 2 Bongi Mbonambi; 3 Frans Malherbe; 4 Eben Etzebeth; 5 Lood de Jager; 6 Siya Kolisi (C); 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit; 8 Jasper Wiese

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx; 17 Steven Kisthoff; 18 Vincent Koch; 19 Franco Mostert; 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Elrigh Louw; 22 Faf de Klerk; 23 Willie le Roux

Wales are yet to announce their squad ahead of their final Test but it is likely it will be similar to the squad that played in Bloemfontein. Here is that squad:

Wales Squad: 15 Liam Williams; 14 Louis Rees-Zammit; 13 George North; 12 Nick Tompkins; 11 Alex Cuthburt; 10 Dan Biggar; 9 Kieran Hary; 1 Gareth Thomas; 2 Ryan Elias; 3 Dillon Lewis; 4 Will Rowlands; 5 Adam Beard; 6 Dan Lydiate; 7 Tommy Refell; 8 Taulupe Faletau