George North returns as Wales prepare to face Springboks in three Test series

Wayne Pivac will lead his side in a three-match Test series against the world champions South Africa with the first match taking place this weekend.

The SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux spoke to Sky Sports to say: “It’s exciting to announce such a strong list of Springbok fixtures this season after a successful 2021 season for the team.

“Pending the return of crowds to our Tests and with the Covid-19 pandemic still presenting challenges throughoug the world, we understand the fluid nature of match schedules.

“But it is imortant for us that the team face quality opposition as we gear up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.”

Wales have made eight changes in their starting line-up from the team which lost 22-21 to Italy on the final day of the Six Nations, giving Italy their first Six Nations win since 2015.

The two sides have met on 37 occasions and South Africa have won 30 of those matches, with Wales only taking six wins. Twent two of the clashes were played in Wales.

This is the first time in eight years that Wales and South Africa have met in a Test series with the last series coming in 2014 and South Africa winning 2-0.

While Wales have won the last four encounters they have had with the Sprinboks, they have lost all 10 matches they have played in South Africa.

When is South Africa v Wales first Test match?

The first Test is set to take place on Saturday 2 July 2022 at the Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria. The stadium has already sold out ahead of the Welsh arrival in the Rugby and football arena.

The second Test will be played at the Toyata Stadium, Bloemfontain. It is scheduled to be played on Saturday 9 July 2022

Wales v South Africa in Cardiff, 2021

The Free State stadium was originally built for the 1995 Rugby World Cup and was one o the venues for the FIFA World Cup.

The third and final Test will take place on Saturday 16 July 2022 and will be played at the DHL Stadium, Cape Town.

What are UK Kick off times for South Africa v Wales?

All three fixtures are scheduled to kick off at 4.05pm BST.

South Africa is only two hours ahead of the United Kingdom and uses the South Africa Standard Time.

How to watch South Africa v Wales in UK

All of the matches in the South Africa v Wales Test series will be available to watch on Sky Sports.

Coverage for all matches will start at 3.30pm BST.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at £46/month but it is also possible to purchase a NowTV daily pass for £11.99 in order to watch the matches.

Subscribers of Sky can also keep up with the action through Sky’s app SkyGo.

Who are in the squads?

South Africa: 15 Damian Willems, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Franco Mostert, 8 Jasper Wiese

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitschoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Elrigh Louw, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies. 23 Willie le Roux

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Josh Biggar (c), 9 Kieran Hardy, 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Dillon Lewis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Will Rowlands, 6 Dan Lydiate, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Taulupe Faletau