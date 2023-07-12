South Africa travel down under after beating Australia by 30 points in first weekend of Rugby Championship

The Rugby Championship is well underway with New Zealand and South Africa winning their opening matches against Argentina and Australia respectively.

New Zealand have a phenomenal history at this tournament, winning it nine times out of a possible 11 times. South Africa, on the other hand, have one tournament title to their name which they secured in 2019. Both sides will be using the Rugby Championship as preparation for the upcoming Rugby World Cup which will take place in France later this year.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the All Blacks head coach Ian Foster said: “It’s always about winning every Test. I think you can fudge it and say you want to build and say it’s all about the World Cup, and let’s be honest, we all know it’s the trophy that matters the most for us at the end of the year.”

Similarly, the Springbok head coach, Jacques Nienaber, said: ““This is going to be a challenging competition with all the teams looking to build momentum before the World Cup, so we have to hit the ground running if we want to be in the running to win the title.”

Here is all you need to know as the two sides look to secure final wins ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup...

When is New Zealand vs South Africa?

The two sides will meet this Saturday, 15 July, with kick-off set for 8.05am BST and the fixture will take place at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Beauden Barrett and Caleb Clarke celebrate scoring against Argentina

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa

All of the Rugby Championship fixtures will be available to watch on Sky Sports Action. Subscriptions for Sky Sports can start from £20 for a month or for an extra £24/month to existing plans. Fans can also stream the action through the Sky Sports website and through the SkyGo app.

Those without Sky Sports can also watch the match through NowTV who provide daily and monthly passes from £11.98/day which give access to Sky Sports channels.

Head-to-Head results

The two sides have met on 103 occasions with the All Blacks leading the series 61-38 with four matches drawn. New Zealand last played South Africa in the Rugby World Cup group stage in 2019 and won 23-13.

Since 2012, New Zealand have won the Rugby Championship nine times, last losing the tournament in 2019 and previous to the Championship, the All Blacks were 10-time winners of the Tri-Nations competition which ran from 1996.

Squads

While South Africa have named their playing XV, New Zealand will wait until closer to game day. Here is their full squad:

New Zealand squad:

Forwards: Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams*, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick, Josh Lord, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau*, Shannon Frizell.

Backs: Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard*, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod*, Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa*, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Mark Telea, Will Jordan.