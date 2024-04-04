Super League rugby star hospitalised with bleed on the brain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Castleford Tigers say prop-forward George Lawler is “awake and well” after being taken ill during the night. The 28-year-old is in his second Super League season with Tigers following a move from Hull KR and was capped by the second-string England Knights in 2021. He played in last Thursday’s 26-6 derby defeat by Leeds Rhinos and was named in Castleford’s initial squad for the visit of Salford Red Devils tomorrow (Friday).

A club statement said: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that George Lawler suffered a seizure through the night at home and was taken to hospital. Scans have shown George has a small bleed on his brain. He’s awake and feeling well. He will be spending the weekend in hospital for observation and will undergo further testing and specialist involvement.”

It added: “We ask that people respect George and his family’s privacy at this time. Everybody at the club sends their best wishes for his recovery.”

Last October, Lawler committed his future to the Tigers until at least 2025, signing a two-year deal to keep him on the books at the Community Stadium.

Speaking after putting pen to paper on the new deal, via the Yorkshire Post, Lawler said: “I’m really looking forward to this year after a year that didn’t go the best and was embarrassing at times.

"We need a massive pre-season underneath us and with the signings we’ve made hopefully it will be a lot better next year. This season we need to show a bit more grit and a lot more togetherness because that goes a long way.